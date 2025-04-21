The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 preview: Ellie sets her sights on Abby

Following the release of episode 2, a preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 was released online by Max and HBO. A title for the episode hasn't been revealed yet, but fans can tune in for the episode when it premieres on the Max streaming service on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Going into it, fans can certainly expect to see a lot.

Ad

In the preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, fans get to see Ellie's reaction following the aftermath of today's episode and how it will shape her story for the rest of the show. Not only that, but it also teases more about the Washington Liberation Front (W.L.F.) faction in Seattle.

It also sets up a dark path for Ellie this season as she and Dina try seeking out Abby and set their sights on her for what she did to them.

Ad

Trending

Warning: Spoilers for the recent episode of The Last of Us to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Why is Ellie going after Abby in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

Ad

In the first episode of The Last of Us season 2, the character of Abby, played by actress Kaitlyn Dever, was introduced to the viewers. In the show, Abby is an ex-Firefly who was there when Joel shot up the hospital in Salt Lake City. Her dad was the doctor who was set to operate on Ellie and come up with the cure, but Joel gunned him down, causing her to swear revenge on him.

Ad

In episode 2 of the season, Abby is finally able to get revenge on Joel when she and her group track him down in Jackson. While on the lookout for him, she ends up bumping into him and Dina while being chased by a horde. When Joel helps Abby out, she realizes who he is and takes him to the cabin where she is held up, offering shelter. There, Dina is knocked out, and Abby begins torturing Joel.

Ad

She reveals why she is out to kill him and brutally beats him up to death. Just as she is doing that, Ellie discovers the cabin and goes in looking for Joel as well, and sees Abby deliver the final blow to him while her group holds him down. Now, in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, fans will get to see Ellie's full reaction to Joel's death and exactly how that shapes her journey going forward.

Ad

In the preview, fans can already see Dina and Ellie preparing to go after Abby, as Dina knows who she is and where she is; not to mention, she also knows about the W.L.F. As Ellie and Dina prepare to leave Jackson in pursuit of revenge, it will certainly walk them down a path that they least expected to go on.

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 exclusively on Max on April 27, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, viewers will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

For further updates, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE