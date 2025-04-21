The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Is this the end for Joel? Will Ellie ever trust again now?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 aired on April 20, 2025. The episode featured the shocking death of Joel, who was brutally killed by Abby with a golf club. Ellie witnessed it happen. The aftermath sets up Ellie’s path for revenge as Jackson faces a major infected attack.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 was the end for Joel. He is confirmed dead by the end of The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. After Abby identifies him at the lodge, she shoots him in the leg and begins torturing him in front of Ellie.

Joel dies on the floor of the lodge while Ellie screams and watches, unable to stop it. Jesse and Dina arrive, but it is too late. The group returns to Jackson, carrying Joel’s body in a bag. He is not unconscious or missing— he is dead.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is clear that Ellie will not trust people the same way again. In this episode, she watches someone she loves die while being held down and unable to intervene. The people she helped save turned out to be the ones who murdered Joel. This changes Ellie.

Her expression after they return to Jackson makes it clear that she’s not thinking about healing. She’s thinking about revenge. The way she looks at Dina and Jesse shows a wall going up. From here on, her decisions won’t be based on safety or survival but getting back at the people who did this.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: Is Joel really dead? How did he die?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 (Image via HBO)

Yes, Joel is really dead. There is no ambiguity about his fate. He is beaten to death with a golf club by Abby in a secluded lodge just outside Jackson. Abby shoots him in the leg first, then delivers repeated blows. The final strike is through his neck with the broken club. Ellie reaches the lodge but is too late to stop it.

Joel dies after Abby identifies him as the man who killed her father, a Firefly surgeon, years earlier in Salt Lake City. Dina accidentally gives away Joel’s name, allowing Abby to confirm his identity. She lures him and Dina to her group’s hideout, holds them hostage, and then carries out the execution.

Her group doesn't intervene. They help hold Ellie back while Joel is killed. The scene shows his bloodied face and limp body before cutting to Ellie sobbing on the floor. His death is final and witnessed directly by the characters and the audience.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: What does Joel’s death mean for this season?

A still from The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 (Image via HBO)

Joel’s death is the event that shifts the story’s direction. From this point on, the show focuses on Ellie’s response to losing him. While in season 1, Joel was the protector, in season 2, Ellie becomes the one leading the charge. The calm that existed in Jackson is gone.

The attack on Joel, combined with the infected breaching the town’s borders, signals a bigger threat from both humans and infected. Joel’s absence also removes a central voice of reason. Tommy is still alive, but he’s now a parent and more cautious. On the other hand, Ellie has no such limitations— this opens the door for more reckless decisions.

The emotional tone of the show also changes. Joel’s death removes the only adult figure Ellie fully trusted. Her bond with Dina will also be tested. The shift also brings in Abby’s arc, which will unfold in parallel with Ellie’s, which would be interesting as the show doesn’t position Abby as a simple villain.

It shows her reasons, just like Ellie will now have hers. Joel’s death breaks the balance and starts the chain of actions that will define the rest of the season. Every major character’s story from here is shaped by this one moment. It seems clear that season 2 is now about consequences.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: Is there going to be more of Joel?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 (Image via HBO)

Yes, Joel will still appear in future episodes, but only in flashbacks. The showrunners have already confirmed that Pedro Pascal will have more screen time this season. His role now shifts from active character to memory and influence.

In the game, Joel appears in several memory sequences that explore his relationship with Ellie in the years between seasons 1 and 2. The show is expected to adapt some of these moments.

Episode 1 introduced new characters who connect to Joel’s past, including a therapist named Gail whose infected husband Joel once killed. There are still pieces of his story left to uncover. Ellie’s memories and guilt will also bring Joel back in her mind.

These scenes will show how much Joel meant to her and how far she’s willing to go for revenge. But as far as the present-day storyline is concerned, Joel is gone. His story in real-time ended in episode 2. What remains now is Ellie’s reaction and the choices she makes without him.

Watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 on HBO.

