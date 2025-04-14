Yellowjackets season 3 ending explained: Who is the Pit Girl?

The Yellowjackets season 3 finale closes in on rescue but splits the group further. Mari is revealed as Pit Girl, dying after falling into a spiked trap during a manipulated hunt. Shauna solidifies her Antler Queen status and orders the feast. Natalie disguises Hannah in her clothes and escapes with the transponder to call for help, making contact through the static.

In the present, Callie kills Lottie during a confrontation. Misty uncovers the truth, and Jeff takes Callie away. Tai eats Van’s heart, then teams up with Misty to plot against Shauna. Shauna ends the episode by writing about reclaiming her old power.

Yellowjackets season 3 finale retraces the chase from the series' pilot, this time with full context. Tai and Van try to rig the card draw to send outsider Hannah to her death, but Shauna swaps positions during the count. Mari ends up pulling the Queen of Hearts. Shauna places Jackie’s heart necklace around Mari’s neck and starts the countdown.

Mari strips down to use her clothes as a decoy, then runs for her life. She falls directly into the animal trap with spikes at the bottom, set by Travis in the previous episode. The group later discovers her body after they follow a trail of bloody footprints in the snow.

Shauna orders the others to retrieve Mari for the feast. During the ritual, Shauna wears Mari’s hair and puts on the Antler Queen horns. She commands Natalie to cut into Mari, but when the mask is removed, it’s Hannah underneath, not Natalie.

This revelation leads Shauna to realize that Natalie is gone. Mari’s death brings the story full circle, confirming what viewers have suspected since season 1 and setting the tone for what comes next.

Yellowjackets season 3: Did Natalie finally make contact with the outside world?

Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Showtime)

Yes, Natalie reaches someone on the satellite radio during the episode's final moments. While the others focus on the hunt and Mari’s death, Natalie sets her plan in motion. She swaps clothes with Hannah to fake her presence during the feast. Misty and possibly Van help divert Shauna and the rest of the group. Natalie quietly slips away with the transponder and the long-range radio Misty had hidden since season 1.

She hikes through the snow to higher ground, moving beyond the tree-dense area that blocks signals. Alone at the top of the hill, she speaks repeatedly into the static, asking if anyone can hear her. Her voice trembles, but she persists. Then a crackled male voice responds clearly: “Yes, I can hear you.”

The scene doesn’t reveal who is on the other end or where they are located. Hannah, still wearing Natalie’s clothes, remains at the feast, which gives Natalie enough time to make the call. The group remains oblivious to the fact that help might be on the way.

Natalie’s escape represents the most significant step toward rescue yet, and the season concludes on this moment, with the signal indicating a major turning point in their time in the wilderness.

Yellowjackets season 3: Who killed adult Lottie, and why?

Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Showtime)

Callie pushes Lottie down the stairs, killing her during a confrontation. Misty investigates Lottie’s death and finds DNA under her fingernails. The lab links the sample to Shauna, but Misty realizes the DNA match is mitochondrial, meaning it’s from Shauna’s daughter.

Misty confronts Callie, who admits everything. Lottie stole the tape Callie received from Melissa. Callie goes to confront Lottie at her building. Lottie brings her to a candlelit basement and starts talking about the wilderness. She says it gave them Callie to replace the baby they lost and claims Callie is part of the darkness.

Lottie gave her Jackie’s heart necklace, which freaked Callie out. Lottie said Callie was just like Shauna. That set her off. Callie shoved Lottie in anger, and she fell down the stairs. Callie didn’t plan it, but she didn’t stick around either. She took the tape and left. Misty tells her to talk to Jeff, who quietly packs up their stuff and leaves Shauna. Shauna comes home to an empty house.

The show confirms Callie killed Lottie, wrapping up the season-long mystery and adding another layer to the growing divide between Shauna and everyone around her in the present timeline.

Yellowjackets season 3: Why are Misty and Tai plotting against Shauna?

Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Showtime)

Misty and Tai decide that Shauna is too dangerous and must be stopped. After Van’s death, Tai blames Shauna for the choices that led to it. She refuses to allow Shauna to help bury Van. Instead, Tai digs the grave alone, removes Van’s heart, and consumes it as part of a private ritual.

Later, she meets Misty at a diner, where they reflect on Shauna's past actions and her current behavior.Tai mentions how Shauna manipulated the group in the wilderness and notes that she is doing the same thing now as an adult. They agree that letting her continue unchecked could cause more harm.

Tai asserts that if they let it slide again, Shauna will be the last one standing.Misty agrees without hesitation. Their conversation echoes the teen timeline, where the cracks in Shauna’s leadership also become evident. Even Misty, once steadfastly loyal, begins to pull away. In both timelines, Shauna's power is waning as others grow wary of her choices.

The diner scene makes it clear that Misty and Tai are now united against her, suggesting that season 4 will feature a significant clash among what remains of the original survivors.

Watch Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime.

