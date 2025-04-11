SkyMed season 3 premiere: Release date, where to watch, plot and more

SkyMed season 3 is officially set to drop on May 15, 2025, with all nine episodes releasing at once on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, and Brazil. The new season picks up right after the events of the season 2 finale, which originally aired on November 26, 2023, in Canada.

Season 2 focused heavily on the personal and professional chaos surrounding the SkyMed crew. Chopper was injured in a bizarre accident and had to give up his shot at becoming an astronaut. Hayley quietly battled a painkiller addiction that eventually cost her both her relationship with Wheezer and Crystal’s trust.

Lexi was traumatized by an in-flight encounter with a stranger and briefly left her post. Bodie reunited with his estranged father, Kingsley, and agreed to donate a kidney. Tristan and Nowak’s relationship fell apart after a confession of infidelity. Meanwhile, an investigation into a mother’s death during a medevac call left Hayley rattled but ultimately cleared.

The finale ended with the crew gathered around a bonfire, with Wheezer announcing that the base was safe from shutdown. That’s exactly where season 3 will pick things up.

When will SkyMed season 3 come out?

SkyMed season 3 will be available to stream in the U.S. starting May 15, 2025. All nine episodes will be dropping at once on Paramount Plus. Viewers in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria can watch the new season starting May 16. Canadian audiences already got the full season earlier this year through CBC Television and CBC Gem, starting January 5, 2025.

If you are in the U.S., you will need a Paramount Plus subscription to watch the new episodes. The platform offers a free trial, and basic plans begin at $7.99 per month. In Canada, the season is available to stream for free on CBC Gem.

What is SkyMed season 3 about?

SkyMed season 3 picks up right after the bonfire scene that closed out the second season. The team is still working out their personal issues while handling high-stakes medical emergencies in remote areas of Canada. Chopper is back in action after recovering from his injuries and is flying again.

Lexi has chosen to stay with the air ambulance crew instead of joining a commercial airline. Her relationship with Stef is growing, and that’s going to be a focus this season. Hayley is fresh out of rehab and trying to rebuild trust with both Crystal and Wheezer.

Crystal is stepping into her voice as a medical student while staying true to her roots and honoring her heritage. Bodie is now close with his father, Kingsley, after donating a kidney, and he wants to raise his son with that renewed family connection.

Tristan is trying to move forward after breaking up with Nowak. The season also introduces new characters and throws the team into more emergencies that test their limits.

SkyMed season 2 recap before SkyMed season 3 comes out

SkyMed season 2 opens with Chopper severely injured after an accident involving an electric pole. He was supposed to attend a selection camp for the Canadian space program, but the injuries forced him to abandon that goal. Unable to fly, he was grounded until a flight emergency led Wheezer to call him back.

Lexi began the season focused on her career as a pilot and grew close to Stef, a new nurse on the team. Their bond grew stronger after a crash landing left them stranded in the woods with Bodie and Tristan. Later, Lexi quit her solo captain job after a man forced himself into her plane mid-flight.

Hayley, recovering from shoulder surgery, secretly started using painkillers. She hid her addiction until Wheezer noticed something was wrong and informed Crystal. That led to a fallout between the three. Hayley and Wheezer ended their relationship after she felt betrayed by how the situation was handled. Meanwhile, Nowak and Tristan’s relationship also broke down.

Tristan told Nowak that Reese kissed him without knowing he was taken. Nowak’s insecurity spiraled and led him to sleep with another man. He admitted the truth, and Tristan ended things. Later, Nowak was injured during a rescue and considered taking a job offer from a commercial airline.

Crystal struggled to balance med school and her responsibilities at SkyMed. She worked closely with Dr. Yana, who mentored her but discouraged her from including Indigenous knowledge in her research. Crystal eventually chose to credit her ancestors in her paper, and Yana supported the decision.

Bodie discovered that the kidney donor request was not from his mother but his biological father, Kingsley. At first, Bodie thought Kingsley was only using him but later softened after seeing how much Kingsley helped him and Madison with their child. Bodie agreed to the transplant.

An investigation was launched after a fatal incident where Hayley had to decide between saving a mother or her child. She chose the daughter, and the mother died. Hayley believed the inquiry was about her medical decisions while on painkillers, but the actual purpose was to assess staffing shortages.

Lexi confronted Wheezer about her fear during her in-flight scare. Wheezer responded by adding a new distress code named after Lexi’s father. The season ended with the crew gathered around a bonfire. Wheezer announced that the base would stay open. Crystal and Hayley watched the northern lights together and talked about honoring those they lost.

SkyMed season 3 will drop on May 15, 2025, on Paramount+.

