Who is Dr. Mark Sloan fame Eric Dane from Grey’s Anatomy? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

In Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Mark Sloan was the Head of Plastic Surgery at Seattle Grace and later Seattle Grace Mercy West. Introduced in season 2, episode 18 titled, Yesterday, he was Derek Shepherd’s former best friend who became infamous for sleeping with Derek’s wife, Addison Montgomery.

Mark moved to Seattle in season 3 to join the hospital staff and repair his personal and professional relationships. Over the years, he performed major reconstructive surgeries, mentored residents like Jackson Avery, and helped launch the hospital’s plastics program.

Dr. Mark Sloan was played by actor Eric Dane. The actor has also been in popular shows like Euphoria and films like X-Men: The Last Stand and Marley & Me.

Everything to know about Eric Dane from Grey’s Anatomy

Eric Dane (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Eric Dane is most famous for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan or “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy. He made his debut in season two and became a main cast member from season three onward.

He remained with the show until season nine where his character died after a plane crash. Dane returned briefly in 2021 for dream sequences in Meredith’s beach episodes on Grey’s Anatomy.

After Grey’s Anatomy, Dane took on various roles in films. He portrayed Jamie Madrox in X-Men: The Last Stand and had notable parts in Marley & Me and Valentine’s Day.

On television, Dane starred as Tom Chandler in The Last Ship, which aired on TNT. More recently, he earned praise for playing Cal Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria.

Dane grew up in San Francisco and Redwood City, California. He was a varsity water polo player in high school and got his start in acting after joining a school play.

In the early 90s, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and landed small roles on shows like Roseanne and Married… with Children, before his breakthrough came with his role on Grey’s Anatomy.

In his personal life, Dane married actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. The couple has two daughters, Billie and Georgia. In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce but as of March 2025, the divorce was dismissed after years of separation.

Dane has openly discussed his struggles with prescription medication in 2011 and depression in 2017. In April 2025, Eric Dane publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis.

What happened to Eric Dane's Dr. Mark Sloan from Grey’s Anatomy?

Eric Dane (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Dr. Mark Sloan’s time on Grey’s Anatomy had many twists before his final departure in season 9. He first appeared in season 2 as Derek Shepherd’s former best friend and the man who had an affair with Addison Montgomery.

After coming to Seattle, Mark joined the hospital as Head of Plastic Surgery. He became a permanent member of Seattle Grace, which later became Seattle Grace Mercy West.

Much of Mark’s story centers on his relationships, especially his romance with Lexie Grey. They began dating in season 5 and had a complicated on-and-off relationship that ultimately ended just before both characters tragically died.

Mark’s personal life shifted when he learned he had a daughter named Sloan Riley. She showed up pregnant and asked for support. That situation caused tension with Lexie and eventually ended their relationship.

Mark then became a father again when Callie Torres got pregnant after a one-night stand. He helped co-parent Sofia with Callie and Arizona Robbins.

In the season 8 finale, Mark boarded a plane with several other doctors to perform surgery in Boise. The plane crashed, killing Lexie and severely injuring Mark. Though he appeared stable at first, his condition worsened in the woods and later at the hospital.

After a short recovery and final moments of clarity, he fell into a coma. His advance directive stated that if there was no improvement after 30 days, he would be removed from life support. In the season 9 premiere, the hospital followed those instructions, and Mark died with Derek and Callie by his side.

His death led to the hospital being renamed Grey Sloan Memorial in his and Lexie’s honor. He later appeared during Meredith’s coma in season 17 on the beach, bringing back his character briefly for one last goodbye from Grey’s Anatomy.

