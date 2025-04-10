Shawn Ashmore opens up on “that slight social commentary” on The Rookie 

Actor Shawn Ashmore recently talked about how The Rookie has never shied away from touching on real-world issues. While talking to ScreenRant on April 5, 2025, Ashmore, who plays Wesley Evers on the show, opened up about the subtle but impactful social commentary that shaped his character’s earlier dynamic with Angela Lopez (played by Alyssa Diaz).

When Wesley was still a defense attorney, his role often put him at odds with Angela, a detective in the LAPD. Their arguments weren't just about cases; they reflected bigger questions about the justice system, policing, and the line between accountability and support. In his latest interview, Ashmore said,

“I really enjoyed that slight social commentary too. I think it gave the show a nice balance."

It was a rare on-screen relationship that handled disagreement without tearing the characters apart, making them both stronger instead. That tension has now shifted since Wesley’s move into the DA’s office, but Ashmore made it clear that those early arguments added weight to The Rookie’s storytelling. The show built a couple and uses them to explore real problems in law enforcement.

Why the social commentary through Shawn Ashmore’s Wesley Evers in The Rookie left an impact

Shawn Ashmore (Image via Getty)

In the ScreenRant interview, Shawn Ashmore touched on what he referred to as “that slight social commentary” embedded in The Rookie. This commentary came through Wesley Evers’ role as a defense attorney during the earlier seasons of the show. His character's position often put him at odds with Angela Lopez, who is a detective in the LAPD.

Their differences weren't just about personal opinions. They represented a larger conversation about the challenges in the justice system, the morality of defending criminals, and the ethical gray areas that come with law enforcement.

Ashmore expressed how this dynamic gave the show balance. Wesley was often challenging not only Angela but also the broader issues surrounding policing, justice, and the law.

“I think Wesley was that character that was pushing back sometimes, as James is asking the questions with Nyla and challenging some of those views. I think that's very healthy.” the actor said.

This reflected a deeper layer of the show’s themes. The characters weren’t just involved in cases but were navigating complex moral questions that many real-life police officers and legal professionals face. The social commentary wasn’t in-your-face, but it subtly showed how the justice system often pits good people against each other while still trying to uphold a greater good.

As Shawn Ashmore put it, this tension between Wesley and Angela brought depth to their relationship. It wasn’t just about two people disagreeing; it was about two different views of the same world. One character believed in defending the law from the outside, while the other was working to uphold the law from within.

This push-pull dynamic made for an engaging professional relationship where both sides were challenging each other and questioning the status quo. Ashmore recognized that these kinds of conflicting relationships are what make The Rookie resonate with viewers, especially when it tackles such heavy themes.

As Wesley transitioned to become the assistant district attorney, Ashmore explained that this shift was necessary for the character's growth. Wesley, once a defense attorney, had seen the flaws in the system and wanted to bring change from within. Meanwhile, Ashmore supported this transition, noting that if Wesley had remained in his original role, his conflict with Angela might have grown stale.

“I like the transition that he’s made to be like, ‘I want to try to affect the change that I wanted to do from inside the system,’” he added.

This move, according to Shawn Ashmore, provided a fresh storyline and allowed for new challenges that Wesley hadn’t encountered before.

Shawn Ashmore and Alyssa Diaz (Image via Getty)

In a broader sense, Shawn Ashmore believes the show’s handling of these conflicts allows for healthy dialogue. He suggested that showing characters with opposing views and letting them work through those differences in a meaningful way is key.

By presenting issues through Wesley and Angela’s relationship, The Rookie created a nuanced space for conversations that go beyond the surface level. Wesley’s growth from defense attorney to assistant DA is part of that ongoing conversation about the justice system’s flaws and how individuals can change the world they work in from within.

Watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC.

