“We could”- Shawn Ashmore weighs in on a Monica face-off in The Rookie season 7

In The Rookie season 7, Shawn Ashmore plays the role of Wesley Evers, who switches from defense attorney to assistant district attorney. Evers is a married man with Angela Lopez as his wife and two children named Jack and Emmy.

Ad

The Rookie's season 7 brings back Bridget Regan in her role as Monica Stevens. She returned to the show as a lawyer and worked closely with Wesley Evers. Her return sets up new problems for the main characters.

During his interview with Screen Rant on April 1, 2025, Shawn Ashmore predicted there could be an upcoming conflict between his character and Bridget Regan’s Monica Stevens. He said:

"We could. I don't want to confirm anything. It's possible. Anything's possible. You should stay tuned to figure that out."

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

He praised the show's writers for masterfully bringing back reoccurring characters to further the storyline seamlessly.

Shawn Ashmore (Image via Getty)

Shawn Ashmore's perspective on a potential face-off in The Rookie season 7

Shawn Ashmore previewed Monica Stevens's return to the show in The Rookie season 7 and said,

Ad

"What I like about Monica, is she keeps coming back, but also I think Wesley dug his grave, so to speak. He wronged her a long time ago, and he's paying for it still. So yeah. It's always nice to have Monica back to stir things up in The Rookie universe."

Ad

Monica Stevens' role in The Rookie season 7

Bridget Regan has repeatedly appeared as Monica Stevens on The Rookie. From her introduction as a defense attorney, she defended both Elijah Stone and Oscar Hutchinson.

The professional bond between Monica Stevens and Wesley Evers faced challenges because they were engaged until Wesley betrayed her with another woman.

In The Rookie season 7, Monica appears for many hidden reasons. To accomplish her task, she staged a bus kidnapping while getting a federal worker's ID, which implies that she takes part in other criminal enterprises.

Ad

This criminal act suggested that she remained involved in certain unresolved FBI cases, especially the season 6 Federal Reserve armed robbery.

Monica has a major influence on the central figures in the story and the plot. Her illegal actions stress Wesley Evers and the LAPD officers, who need to handle her criminal and moral schemes.

Ad

Wesley Evers' role in The Rookie

In The Rookie season 1, Wesley Evers stepped forward as a defense attorney who focuses on honoring ethical principles. He faced several difficulties in the show, such as his survival during a courthouse evacuation when he got stabbed and developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

His PTSD made it hard for him to work with Detective Lopez, but they eventually married and started their family. After being forced to work for Elijah Stone to guard his family, Wesley finds it hard to maintain his legal career.

Ad

His professional work for Stone's crime organization forced him to step down from his defense attorney position. He switched to serve as Assistant District Attorney because he wanted to rebuild his respected standing in the field.

The return of Wesley's former fiancee, Monica, raised both personal and professional challenges as she returned as a defense attorney. His relationship with Monica Stevens ended when he cheated on her, making their work connections professionally sensitive.

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More