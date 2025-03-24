What happened to Wesley on The Rookie? Character’s fate explored

ABC's The Rookie season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025. The police procedural drama, created by Alexi Hawley, focuses on LAPD officer John Nolan and his colleagues as they navigate their personal and professional lives. The show was created in 2018 based on the life of the real-life LAPD officer William Norcross.

Through its seven seasons, The Rookie has evolved from focusing on a single character to becoming more of an ensemble show. The cast members who have consistently been in all seasons are Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, and Shawn Ashmore.

Shawn Ashmore joined the series in season 1 as Wesley Evers and became a main character in season 3. Wesley is a defense attorney who later becomes an Assistant District Attorney. He is the husband of Detective Angela Lopez. He is loved by fans for his strong moral compass, his legal expertise, and his relationship with Angela.

Wesley Evers' journey on The Rookie

Shawn Ashmore became a part of The Rookie as a recurring character in season 1. He has undergone a significant evolution over the years and became one of the main characters from season 3 onward. Wesley first appears as Isabel Bradford's public defender in the episode The Ride Along.

He is a principled defense attorney who believes in fighting for the public and their rights. His initial interactions with Detective Angela Lopez are marked by clashing ideals and heated arguments.

Lopez catches a guy who steals Wesley's briefcase, but Wesley thinks she use excessive force. After a brief back and forth they soon get into a romantic relationship. They get married in season 4 and have two children later, Jack and Emmy.

In season 5, Wesley's character transitions when Angela is abducted by La Fiera. Wesley makes the difficult choice to get help from criminal Elijah Stone. In turn, Elijah manipulates Wesley into working for him. By the end of the season, Wesley turns on Elijah and brings him to justice.

However, this ends his career as a defense attorney and he is suspended from the bar. He later becomes an assistant district attorney, which makes him face many ethical dilemmas.

Season 7 introduces further complexities for Wesley. In the episode Darkness Falling, one of his former clients is suspected to be a serial killer. The episode focuses on Wesley's struggle to find the balance between his professional duties and personal ideals.

Furthermore, the introduction of Detective Graham adds layers to Wesley's character. Wesley finds out that Graham likes Angela, and fans see Wesley's insecurities for the first time.

In an interview with givememyremote.com dated February 26, 2024, Ashmore talked about his experience of working on The Rookie. He said,

“To be on a show that is successful enough to last that long is an amazing gift, but then also to be on a show that you want to continue to do and make more episodes? I know that you hear that a lot: Oh, this show is great and everyone has a fun time. But it’s a pleasure to go to work every day. And the fact that the show is successful, as well, is pretty special. So, for me, it’s a dream come true.”

More about the actor Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore is a Canadian actor who has been active in the entertainment industry for nearly 4 decades. Ashmore rose to fame with his portrayal of Bobby Drake/Iceman in the X-Men film series and video games. He appeared in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

His other notable film credits include Frozen, The Ruins, Darkness Falls, and Aftermath. He has also had a long television career, playing central roles in series like Animorphs, Conviction, and The Boys. His portrayal of Wesley Evers in The Rookie is one of his longest-running roles.

