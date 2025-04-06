Why The Rookie still has a chance to rekindle Tim and Lucy’s relationship

In The Rookie, Tim Bradford starts as Officer Lucy Chen's official training instructor and then works with her. Their shared duties on the force naturally develop into a close partnership.

Bradford and Chen work as partners at the office throughout various investigations and showcase strong professional teamwork. Bradford reinforces Chen's growth as an officer by delaying her promotion to continue training her.

They start dating during season 5. However, Tim ends their relationship in episode 6 of season 6 by admitting he lacks the necessary skills to partner with Chen.

The love between Tim and Chen continues to exist despite their breakup, which makes it possible for them to return together.

Factors contributing to the potential reconciliation of Tim and Lucy in The Rookie

Season 7 of The Rookie displays indications from the show and its actors that Officers Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen might reconcile. At the end of season 7, episode 6, the central characters engage in closeness.

Actress Melissa O'Neil, who plays Lucy, shed light on this shift. In an interview with TV Insider published on February 11, 2025, she stated:

"[It's] the irresistibility of a connection that you know exists."

According to an interview published on Screen Rant on January 8, 2025, Showrunner Alexi Hawley recognizes that Tim's authority to supervise Lucy affects their romantic prospects.

According to Hawley, the official roles of Bradford and Chen pose ethical problems, but he leaves open the possibility for their love to continue beyond this point.

Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, discussed the relationship dynamics in an interview published on TV Insider on January 28, 2025. He said:

"They never broke up because they stopped loving each other. They broke up because Tim didn’t feel he was good enough for her."

Current status of Chenford's relationship in The Rookie

Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen broke up in season 6 of The Rookie (Image via YouTube/ABC)

In season 6 of The Rookie, Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen encountered problems in their relationship. Episode 6 brought the relationship to an end when Tim confessed that he did not feel qualified to be in a romantic relationship with Lucy from a personal perspective.

He made this choice because his inner doubts affected his feelings about their work life, mixing with their personal life. Their storyline in season 7 handles the development of their romantic relationship with several obstacles present.

Although Tim and Lucy ended their relationship, they still had unresolved emotions.

Notable events from The Rookie season 7, episode 6

The Rookie season 7, episode 6 introduces Officers Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen to a Valentine's Day event that helps victims open cases against their ex-partners.

During their task, they investigate the report of a woman who calls the police about her ex-boyfriend smuggling a tiger. The officers apprehend the suspect, who protects his ex-girlfriend because he still cares for her.

Tim gets injured during a domestic fight at the charity gala when he attempts to help. Lucy helps him clean and dress his injury at his hotel room.

This private moment leads to intimacy. Subsequently, they mutually agree that this encounter is a mistake and decide not to repeat it.

Notable events from The Rookie season 7, episode 12

In season 7, episode 12, titled April Fools, the relationship dynamics between Officers Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen become more complicated. Their hall pass operation brings them back to a close physical space that rekindles old romantic feelings between them.

They undergo a passionate interaction disguised as an April Fools' Day prank because their unresolved emotions persist. Their behavior generates questions among their co-workers, especially Officer Celina Juarez, who noticed how close they were together.

Lucy tells Celina that neither Tim nor she is involved in a relationship. The episode concludes with Sergeant Wade Grey talking with Tim and Lucy about the inappropriate behavior he found them engaging in.

The two persist in treating the event as an April Fools' Day joke despite their real feelings remaining unclear.

Catch the development of Chenford's story in upcoming episodes of The Rookie season 7, which air every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET.

