Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane reveals his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Eric Dane became widely known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. He entered the show in season 2 and stayed on until the early episodes of season 9, which aired in 2012.

He was often called “McSteamy” and fans still remember his messy relationships and the heartbreaking storyline with Lexie Grey. His character died after the plane crash, which remains one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history.

On April 10, 2025, Dane revealed in an interview with People that he had been diagnosed with ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, that attacks the nerve cells that control muscle movement. It affects walking, talking, swallowing, and eventually breathing.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said.

Outside of Grey’s Anatomy, Dane appeared in several major films. He played Jamie Madrox in X-Men: The Last Stand, had a role in Valentine’s Day, and also starred in Marley & Me. On television, he led the cast of TNT’s The Last Ship as Captain Tom Chandler for five seasons.

In recent years, Dane got attention again for playing Cal Jacobs on HBO’s Euphoria. His role as a troubled father brought him back into the spotlight.

Eric Dane from Grey's Anatomy talks about his ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In his recent interview with People, Eric Dane spoke directly about being diagnosed with ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The condition attacks the nerve cells in the brain and spine and slowly causes muscles to weaken.

Dane explained how the news affected him and said he feels thankful to have his family around him while they face the next chapter together. He talked about how important their support has been and made it clear he is not stepping away from the work he loves.

Even though ALS brings serious physical changes over time, Dane stressed that he plans to keep working. He said he feels lucky to be in a place where continuing his career is still possible. His focus now is on getting back to work on Euphoria, where production on season 3 is about to begin.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," he said.

He added:

"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Eric Dane's openness about his condition and his plans to keep moving forward with his career, alongside the support of his family, paints a picture of resilience in the face of an uncertain future.

What role did Eric Dane play in Grey’s Anatomy?

Eric Dane (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Eric Dane played Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. He was a plastic surgeon with a messy past and a long list of hook-ups. He ended up having some of the most emotional moments in the show. He showed up for the first time in season 2 in the episode Yesterday.

That was when viewers learned he used to be Derek Shepherd’s best friend until he slept with Derek’s wife, Addison. The second he stepped out of the bathroom wearing only a towel, people started calling him “McSteamy” and that nickname never went away.

Mark officially joined Seattle Grace Hospital in season 3 and took over as the Head of Plastic Surgery. It didn’t take long for him to become a main character on the show.

In the beginning, he was known more for sleeping around than anything else. But over time, he started to change and became one of the most complex characters in the series.

His friendship with Callie Torres was a highlight—they had a brief romantic relationship, later co-parented a child, and remained close through the chaos of their lives. Their dynamic was funny, messy, and loyal.

Mark’s most significant and heartbreaking storyline was with Lexie Grey. They started as a secret fling in season 5, but their feelings ran deep. From the moment Lexie told him to “teach her” to their last conversation after the plane crash, their relationship was full of highs and lows.

One of Mark’s most memorable moments came in the season 8 finale, Flight, when he sat beside a dying Lexie under the wreckage and told her he loved her, described their future kids, and promised they’d be happy together.

She died moments later. The scene broke viewers and showed just how far Mark had come from his earlier self.

In season 9, Going, Going, Gone shows Mark’s final days after the crash. Though he initially seemed stable, he later fell into a coma.

A flashback showed him telling Jackson Avery, “If you love someone, you tell them,” a quote that summed up how much he’d changed. After 30 days with no improvement, Mark was taken off life support. The hospital was later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial in honor of him and Lexie.

Watch Eric Dane in Grey’s Anatomy on ABC.

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More