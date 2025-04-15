How many roles did Adam Driver play in the Law & Order series? All characters explored

The crime procedural show Law & Order has been running for a while, and over the years, the show has had several celebrities make a cameo, one of whom was Adam Driver. He played two completely different characters across the Law & Order franchise before the world knew him as Kylo Ren.

Adam Driver appeared once in the original Law & Order in 2010 and again in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2012, so two roles in total. His characters—Robby Vickery and Jason Roberts—came early in his career, right after he finished studying at Juilliard and while he was still trying to build his footing in TV and theater.

In 2010, Driver played Robby Vickery, a lab technician, in Law & Order season 20, episode 15. Two years later, he appeared as Jason Roberts in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 13, episode 11.

Right after these roles, Driver started making noise in the indie film circuit with parts in Frances Ha, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Hungry Hearts, which won him the Best Actor prize at the 71st Venice International Film Festival.

Then Girls happened, and the Emmy nominations followed. From there, he moved into major films—Star Wars, Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman, The Last Duel, and Ferrari—building a career full of unexpected and challenging roles.

Everything you need to know about Adam Driver's roles in Law & Order

Before Adam Driver's face was everywhere, he played two completely different roles in the series. In 2010, just a few months after graduating from Juilliard, he appeared in Law & Order season 20, episode 15, titled Brilliant Disguise. He played Robby Vickery, a socially awkward lab technician at Chelsea University who gets caught up in a murder case.

When a young woman named Justine is found dead in a hotel, Robby becomes the first suspect because he had posed as a med student and had recently gone on a date with her. Early in the episode, he comes off as quiet and harmless, even charming in a shy way. But once detectives Lupo and Bernard start pressing him, viewers see the cracks.

He insists he respects women, but the story he tells doesn't match the facts. He says they were planning brunch, but she ended up dead. His insecurity stands out in the interrogation scenes, and while the evidence against him doesn't hold up, the episode uses him to throw viewers off before shifting focus to the real killer.

In 2012, Driver returned to the franchise in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 13, episode 11, titled Theatre Tricks. This time, he played Jason Roberts, a loner with stalker tendencies.

The case starts when an actress is assaulted during an immersive theater performance, and the audience thinks it's part of the show. Jason is introduced as Meghan Weller's tech guy—someone who "seemed harmless," as she describes him. But when SVU investigates, they find out he's far from harmless.

His bedroom is covered in pictures of Meghan. He has seen her play twelve times, and he's secretly installed cameras in her apartment. None of this footage can be used in court because detectives entered his room without a warrant, but it gives the team a sense of how obsessed he really is.

Jason claims he was protecting Meghan and didn't mean harm. His surveillance videos actually end up helping solve the case. Driver plays him with a mix of creepy affection and naïve delusion.

There's one moment where he nearly cries when he hears Meghan was hurt—he genuinely thought he was looking out for her.

Interested viewers can watch the series on NBC.

