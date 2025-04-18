How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4: Full list of cast and characters explored

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 premiered on April 8, 2025, on Netflix. The final season takes place four years after Moritz Zimmermann's arrest. Now on parole, Moritz returns to Rinseln, hoping to start fresh. But things have changed—his old friend Lenny is now running a successful supplement company, BonusLife, with his wife Kira and former jock Dan as partners.

Feeling left out, Moritz secretly buys the majority shares in the company using money borrowed from Behzat, a crime boss posing as a frozen food businessman. Now, let's dive into this season's cast members.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 cast members

1) Maximilian Mundt as Moritz Zimmermann

Maximilian Mundt (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Moritz returns to Rinseln after serving four years in prison, trying to rebuild his life but quickly falling into old habits. He manipulates his way into BonusLife by faking an investor and borrowing money from a drug lord, which drags his friends back into danger.

When things spiral, he fakes his death and disappears, believing it’s the only way to protect the people he cares about. Mundt’s performance captures Moritz’s slow unraveling as ambition turns into regret.

Outside the series, Mundt also appeared in Radio Heimat and Der Lehrer and has worked in short films and German TV dramas.

2) Danilo Kamperidis as Lenny Sander

Danilo Kamperidis stars in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4(L) (Image via Getty)

Lenny, now married to Kira and has a child named Lando, is a co-owner of BonusLife and has moved on from his hacking past. He’s shocked to discover Moritz’s secret takeover and is furious when his family’s safety is put at risk again. Lenny eventually takes control, pulling the plug on Moritz’s old empire once and for all. His character goes from follower to protector, focused on stability for his son.

Kamperidis is known for roles in Soko Hamburg and The Peppercorns. He also starred in Abikalypse, another teen-focused project that showcased his range beyond crime-based stories.

3) Lena Klenke as Lisa Novak

Lena Klenke stars in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

Lisa, now working as a journalist, plays a key role in uncovering the connection between Brofrost and the recent murders in Rinseln. After surviving a car bombing that kills her boss, she joins forces with Fritzi and Kira to expose Police Chief Welter’s ties to the drug ring.

Lisa’s final act of bravery involves forcing Welter to confess in a video, which helps dismantle the operation. Her journey closes with her choosing justice over her history with Moritz.

Lena Klenke previously starred in The Silent Revolution and Fack ju Göhte, and she’s also known for her role in Dark as Hannah’s friend.

4) Damian Hardung as Daniel “Dan” Riffert

Damian Hardung How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dan has turned his BonusLife idea into a successful business and landed on a “30 Under 30” list. He’s blindsided when he finds out Moritz owns the majority of the company and is devastated to learn the truth behind the investment.

After being kidnapped by Behzat, Dan is forced to confront how deeply he’s still tied to Moritz’s chaotic world. He survives the ordeal and helps rebuild BonusLife with Ersan.

Damian Hardung is also known for Club der roten Bänder and played the lead in A Submarine in the Night. He has also appeared in The Name of the Rose miniseries.

5) Lena Urzendowsky as Milena "Kira" Bechtholz

Lena Urzendowsky (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Kira is now Lenny’s wife and mother to their son, Lando. She plays a major role in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4, protecting the group when danger resurfaces.

After surviving past betrayals, Kira is more cautious but still sharp. She helps trap Police Chief Welter by getting him to confess to being part of the murder plot. Later, she prepares to move with Lenny and their son to Silicon Valley after receiving a job offer. Kira’s hacker instincts remain useful, and she stays one step ahead.

Lena Urzendowsky is known for her work in Dark, Cleo, and The White Ribbon, often cast in complex, emotionally layered roles.

6) Leonie Wesselow as Fritzi Neuhaus

Leonie Wesselow (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Fritzi owns the bar where the group often meets and acts as a grounding force. She stays loyal to Lisa and Kira throughout the chaos and gets involved in confronting Welter.

Her role is more prominent in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 as someone who knows everyone's secrets but carefully chooses when to act. Fritzi is part of the group that forces Welter’s confession and helps deliver it to Amira.

Leonie Wesselow also played a lead role in Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo and appeared in Tatort. She is well-known in German television for portraying street-smart, emotionally aware characters.

7) Luna Schaller as Gerda Schwerdfeger

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Gerda appears briefly in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 but remains an important figure from the past. She once overdosed on ecstasy back in Season 1, a turning point that escalated the stakes for MyDrugs.

In the final season, she shows up as part of the town's background, representing how far the core group has come—and how much they've lost. While not central to the plot now, her presence is a reminder of the chaos Moritz set into motion years ago.

Luna Schaller is best known for 8 Days and The Peppercorns and the Secret of the Deep Sea, where she played more adventurous roles.

8) Bjarne Mädel as Jakob "Buba" Otto

Bjarne Mädel (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Though Buba died in Season 1, his legacy looms large. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 focuses on the fallout from his death, including the wrath of his mother, Doro, and the Albanian gang that blames Moritz and Lenny.

Buba’s name resurfaces constantly as a trigger for violence, paranoia, and vengeance. His death becomes the seed for a chain of events that eventually leads to the gang’s collapse.

Bjarne Mädel reprised his role in the 2022 spin-off film Buba. He’s also widely known for Crime Scene Cleaner and Mord mit Aussicht, where his blend of humor and menace earned critical praise.

9) Roland Riebeling as Jens Zimmermann

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Jens is no longer a police officer and now works at the post office. His role in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 is quieter, but his presence adds weight. He tries to keep the family stable after Moritz returns home, but their relationship remains strained.

Jens clearly suspects his son hasn’t fully left behind his criminal past, especially after strange visitors and sudden financial changes. Although he doesn’t uncover Moritz’s secrets this time, his silent disapproval is constant.

Roland Riebeling is known for his long-running role as Norbert Jütte in Tatort, one of Germany’s most iconic crime series, and for parts in Wilsberg and SOKO Köln.

10) Jolina Amely Trinks as Marie Zimmermann

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Marie is now more confident and independent. In How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4, she’s managing the household while Jens works and Moritz struggles to fit back in.

She’s aware that things aren’t normal, but unlike in past seasons, she stays out of the chaos. Her screen time is limited but used well, often to show how Moritz’s decisions keep isolating him from family. Marie now lives her own life, separate from her brother’s world.

Jolina Amely Trinks has appeared in Club der roten Bänder – Wie alles begann and has done theater work, gaining attention for playing sharp, socially aware teen roles.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 supporting actors

Supporting cast of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 includes:

Ruben Brinkman – Maarten

Florentin Will – Police Officer Benedikt Kämper

Hadi Khanjanpour – Ahmet Güler

Maren Kroymann – Doro Otto (Buba’s mother)

Leonidas Emre Pakkan – Ersan

Hasan Ali Mete – Behzat Aygün

Ben Hartmann – Henchman

Isabel Schosnig – Lisa’s Mother

Moritz Führmann – Lisa’s Father

Luca Valentini – Party Guest

Christian Skibinski – Driver / Onlooker (uncredited)

Watch How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 on Netflix.

