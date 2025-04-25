Where was You season 5 filmed? All shooting locations explored

You season 5 is back with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in New York City. Season 5 came out on April 24, 2025, on Netflix, and it follows Joe as he deals with his complicated life with his wife, Kate, and son, Henry.

But Joe's new love interest, Bronte, brings the past back to avenge Beck's death amidst his normal life. As he delves deeper into his darker sides, the story takes place in different parts of New York City. Some famous spots in the city were used as filming locations.

The last part of Joe's story was filmed mostly on the streets of New York City. Filming started in late March 2024 and continued until mid-August 2024. Different places, from busy streets to quiet corners, were used as settings for this dark story.

Some filming locations are directly linked to Joe's past, while others are used as new settings for the strange things that happen in his life. These filming locations are significant to Joe's complicated story and set the stage for the crazy, intense last season.

Filming locations of You season 5

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

New York City – The heart of Joe’s return

You season 5 goes back to New York City, where Joe Goldberg used to live. A number of places in Manhattan and Queens play a big role. Upper Manhattan streets like 1st Avenue & East 85th Street and Amsterdam Avenue were used as important backgrounds for the movies.

As Joe walks, it looks like he's on the hunt; the streets outside the Bleecker Street subway station are shown. These well-known New York scenes show that Joe has returned to the place where his journey began.

Bleecker St. subway station – An iconic filming spot

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

One of the most important places where You season 5 was filmed is the Bleecker Street subway station in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. Joe walks through the streets of New York and sees the famous station. It sets the mood for his return to the city.

Central Park – The park where it all happens

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

In You season 5, Central Park shows up again in a big way. It's a more romantic place now than it was before this season. Joe takes Bronte for a stroll, and they talk while there.

During their walk, Joe offers to buy her an Irish castle. This place is different from the crime scenes from earlier seasons, especially season 1, where Joe's violent tendencies first showed up.

Silvercup Studios – A set for interior scenes

The outside shots of New York City make the series seem real, but many of the inside scenes were shot at Silvercup Studios in Long Island City, Queens. The 23 sound stages of the studio were used to film scenes inside Mooney's, the bookshop that Joe owns in You season 5.

Tavern on the Green, Manhattan

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

One scene that stands out is when Joe and Kate go to Tavern on the Green, a fancy restaurant in Central Park. The couple has a romantic moment at the restaurant, which is a symbol of Manhattan's upper class. This shows how their seemingly perfect life is different from the darker secrets Joe is hiding.

Tavern on the Green is a famous filming location. The place is also known for having celebrities who visit and a classy feel, which made it perfect for Joe and Kate to make their public debut as the perfect couple.

St Jean Baptiste High School – The school Joe’s son attends

Henry, Joe's son, goes to The Baisley School. St. Jean Baptiste High School in the Upper East Side was used as a background for many scenes with Joe's family. The outside shots of Henry's school were shot at this Roman Catholic all-girls school.

The setting of this scene shows how Joe tries to give his son a normal life while still dealing with his own dark side. The school is also significant since it shapes Joe and Kate's family life and shows how Joe's public life and hidden secrets are at odds with each other.

Logos book store – A key location for Joe’s plans

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Mooney's, Joe's bookstore, is a prime location in You season 5. The real-life location is a bookstore in Manhattan that focuses on religious books and books for kids. Joe turns Mooney's into a base for his business and hides his darker activities in the underground.

That's where Joe meets Bronte, and the two start dating, which is what starts the last chain of events.

Astoria, Queens – A visit to a literary estate sale

Joe and Bronte go to an estate sale in Astoria, Queens, in season 5 of You to find new things for Mooney's. The house at the corner of 26th Avenue and 12th Street is where they look for literary treasures, according to TimeOut.

The estate sale turns dark, which sets an atmosphere for Joe and Bronte's unusual relationship. The setting perfectly captures how creepy and unsettling Joe's obsessive behaviors are, building suspense and mystery for viewers.

Laurel Diner, Long Beach

A key scene in You season 5 takes place at the Long Beach restaurant, Laurel Diner. During a fight with her lover, Bronte runs away to Long Island, where Joe finds her.

This diner, with its retro feel, has a sharp contrast to what's going on between Joe and Bronte.

Old Joliet Prison, Illinois

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

The outside of the prison where Nadia is locked up at the end of season 4 is based on the Old Joliet Prison in Illinois. This prison is shown in season 5 of You. The exterior shots of this closed prison serve as the background for the long-awaited climax in the last season.

Plot of You season 5

In You season 5, after three years of staying away from violence, Joe Goldberg moves back to New York to live with his wife, Kate, and their son, Henry. He ends up with a lot of trouble in his life when he meets Bronte, an aspiring writer who has just lost her mother.

At first, Joe thinks of Bronte as a possible romantic partner, but she is actually planning to get him arrested for crimes he has committed in the past. She wants to get back at the person who killed Guinevere Beck, and as Joe gets involved, her catfishing plan slowly comes together.

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Joe and Bronte's relationship gets stronger as they get involved in a risky game of revenge and manipulation. Marienne and Nadia come back to help Kate trap Joe, which leads to a dramatic showdown. Joe is able to get away for a short time, but he is eventually caught.

Joe tells Kate about his crimes, and then he and Bronte run away to a remote lake house. In a violent outburst, Joe attempts to kill Bronte, but she shoots him in the genitals before the police arrive and arrest him.

At the end of the series, Joe Goldberg is caught and given a life sentence in prison. He is alone and can't make friends or find new things that interest him. Joe has to face the results of his actions at the end, which leaves him broken and forces him to live with his sins for the rest of his life.

You season 5 is available to stream on Netflix.

