7 shows to watch if you liked You season 5

You season 5 has sent fans around in psychological circles, ending with intense twists and turns. The ten-part series finale focuses on how Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) past finally catches up to him and how he gets ensnared in his own web of lies.
The season received mixed reviews, with some enjoying the slow build-up to the climax while others decided it needed more oomph. Whether it is Joe's new relationship with Bronte or his violent characteristics showing up in his son Henry, the season has a lot to unpack.
For fans of You season 5 looking for their next psychological thriller show after the finale, look no further!
Dexter, Dirty John, and other shows for fans of You season 5
1) Dexter (2006-2013)
For those who loved Joe Goldberg's tactful double life, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes fans one step further into the mind of a complicated person. This forensic technician moonlights as a serial killer who takes out perpetrators in eight seasons of psychological thriller paradise.
The series blends dark humor and dramatic intrigue, and shows the world through the eyes of someone with a skewed but strong sense of justice. Both Joe and Dexter are troubled and face immense roadblocks in their romantic lives. In previous seasons, Joe always rationalized his kills, but with You season 5, he accepts his psyche wholeheartedly, becoming more like Dexter.
Where to watch: Netflix
2) Dirty John (2018-2020)
Season 1 of Dirty John revolves around Debra Newell's (Connie Britton) life, her whirlwind romance with con man John Meehan (Eric Bana), and the subsequent descent into a web of lies, manipulation, and deceit. Using all her vulnerabilities, Meehan emotionally abuses her, eventually ruining her life.
John and Joe in You season 5 (and previous seasons) are master manipulators, whose irresistible charms lead to disastrous situations for the women in their lives. It delves into the complex psyche of a man with multiple personalities, making it a great watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
3) The Fall (2013-2016)
Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) is tasked with a cold murder case, which soon becomes a hunt for a serial killer. Meanwhile, Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) is an ordinary man with a loving family. But he is also the serial killer in question.
Fans of You season 5, looking for a cat-and-mouse cop thriller revolving around a Joe-like serial killer, will enjoy The Fall. With its interesting premise and standout performances from Anderson and Dornan, the show is a hit among psychological thriller fans.
Where to watch: Netflix
4) Mindhunter (2017-2019)
This psychological crime thriller, set in the 1980s, follows the FBI's behavioral science unit at its academy in Quantico. Two FBI agents, Ford and Tench, and a criminal psychologist named Carr, take on the mammoth task of understanding the motives behind serial killers and using it to solve open murder cases.
Mindhunter is perfect for You season 5 fans looking for more commentary on why people like Joe Goldberg do what they do. It weaves psychology with a quintessential cop-show thrill to give fans a great entertainer.
5) Barry (2018-2023)
A former Marine named Barry (Bill Hader) is manipulated by his father figure into becoming a hit man. While in LA on a mission, he follows his target to an acting class and realizes he has a new dream: to become an actor. Chaos ensues in this black comedy crime drama.
Nobody gets Joe Goldberg's double life in You season 5 like Barry Berkman. He must keep his past a secret as he tries to turn over a new leaf and fight his mental health issues in the process. The show was lauded for its slick direction, memorable performances, and ability to weave dark humor into a unique premise.
Where to watch: Max
6) Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Fernandez (2020)
This chilling true crime documentary series follows the life of football player Aaron Hernandez and the motive behind his murder of fellow footballer Odin Lloyd. The documentary, told through interviews and archival footage, follows his upbringing, trying to peel back his psyche and understand the experiences that shaped him.
Fans of You season 5, looking for a true crime fix, will be intrigued by the findings in this documentary, helping them understand Joe from a more real-world perspective.
Where to watch: Netflix
7) Chloe (2022)
Becky Green's (Erin Doherty) obsession with her childhood best friend Chloe's suicide leads her to change her identity to "Sasha" and infiltrate Chloe's rich elite friend group. In reality, she is a nobody. But in Chloe's world, she has a dazzling life. Becky's double life blurs the lines between reality and fiction, leading to imminent danger.
Fans of themes like obsession, manipulation, and identity that Badgley masterfully portrays in You season 5 will enjoy Doherty's Chloe, whose blurry identity makes for great television.
Where to watch: Prime Video
You season 5 fans can also check out movies and shows like Gone Girl, Sharp Objects, Nine Perfect Strangers, and more.