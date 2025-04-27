7 shows to watch if you liked You season 5

You season 5 has sent fans around in psychological circles, ending with intense twists and turns. The ten-part series finale focuses on how Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) past finally catches up to him and how he gets ensnared in his own web of lies.

Ad

The season received mixed reviews, with some enjoying the slow build-up to the climax while others decided it needed more oomph. Whether it is Joe's new relationship with Bronte or his violent characteristics showing up in his son Henry, the season has a lot to unpack.

For fans of You season 5 looking for their next psychological thriller show after the finale, look no further!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Dexter, Dirty John, and other shows for fans of You season 5

1) Dexter (2006-2013)

Michael C. Hall as Dexter (Image via YouTube/Dexter on Paramount+ with Showtime)

For those who loved Joe Goldberg's tactful double life, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes fans one step further into the mind of a complicated person. This forensic technician moonlights as a serial killer who takes out perpetrators in eight seasons of psychological thriller paradise.

Ad

The series blends dark humor and dramatic intrigue, and shows the world through the eyes of someone with a skewed but strong sense of justice. Both Joe and Dexter are troubled and face immense roadblocks in their romantic lives. In previous seasons, Joe always rationalized his kills, but with You season 5, he accepts his psyche wholeheartedly, becoming more like Dexter.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Dirty John (2018-2020)

A still from Dirty John (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Season 1 of Dirty John revolves around Debra Newell's (Connie Britton) life, her whirlwind romance with con man John Meehan (Eric Bana), and the subsequent descent into a web of lies, manipulation, and deceit. Using all her vulnerabilities, Meehan emotionally abuses her, eventually ruining her life.

Ad

John and Joe in You season 5 (and previous seasons) are master manipulators, whose irresistible charms lead to disastrous situations for the women in their lives. It delves into the complex psyche of a man with multiple personalities, making it a great watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Fall (2013-2016)

Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan in The Fall (Image via Netflix)

Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) is tasked with a cold murder case, which soon becomes a hunt for a serial killer. Meanwhile, Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) is an ordinary man with a loving family. But he is also the serial killer in question.

Ad

Fans of You season 5, looking for a cat-and-mouse cop thriller revolving around a Joe-like serial killer, will enjoy The Fall. With its interesting premise and standout performances from Anderson and Dornan, the show is a hit among psychological thriller fans.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Mindhunter (2017-2019)

The cast of Mindhunter (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This psychological crime thriller, set in the 1980s, follows the FBI's behavioral science unit at its academy in Quantico. Two FBI agents, Ford and Tench, and a criminal psychologist named Carr, take on the mammoth task of understanding the motives behind serial killers and using it to solve open murder cases.

Ad

Mindhunter is perfect for You season 5 fans looking for more commentary on why people like Joe Goldberg do what they do. It weaves psychology with a quintessential cop-show thrill to give fans a great entertainer.

5) Barry (2018-2023)

Hader in and as Barry (Image via YouTube/HBO UK)

A former Marine named Barry (Bill Hader) is manipulated by his father figure into becoming a hit man. While in LA on a mission, he follows his target to an acting class and realizes he has a new dream: to become an actor. Chaos ensues in this black comedy crime drama.

Ad

Nobody gets Joe Goldberg's double life in You season 5 like Barry Berkman. He must keep his past a secret as he tries to turn over a new leaf and fight his mental health issues in the process. The show was lauded for its slick direction, memorable performances, and ability to weave dark humor into a unique premise.

Where to watch: Max

6) Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Fernandez (2020)

Title card of the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This chilling true crime documentary series follows the life of football player Aaron Hernandez and the motive behind his murder of fellow footballer Odin Lloyd. The documentary, told through interviews and archival footage, follows his upbringing, trying to peel back his psyche and understand the experiences that shaped him.

Ad

Fans of You season 5, looking for a true crime fix, will be intrigued by the findings in this documentary, helping them understand Joe from a more real-world perspective.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Chloe (2022)

Doherty as Sasha Miles (Image via YouTube/BBC)

Becky Green's (Erin Doherty) obsession with her childhood best friend Chloe's suicide leads her to change her identity to "Sasha" and infiltrate Chloe's rich elite friend group. In reality, she is a nobody. But in Chloe's world, she has a dazzling life. Becky's double life blurs the lines between reality and fiction, leading to imminent danger.

Ad

Fans of themes like obsession, manipulation, and identity that Badgley masterfully portrays in You season 5 will enjoy Doherty's Chloe, whose blurry identity makes for great television.

Where to watch: Prime Video

You season 5 fans can also check out movies and shows like Gone Girl, Sharp Objects, Nine Perfect Strangers, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More