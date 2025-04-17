7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Glass Dome

The Glass Dome (2025) follows Lejla Ness (Léonie Vincent), a renowned criminologist who returns to her hometown and gets embroiled in a case that is sensitive and traumatic. Her adoptive mother's death makes her undertake the trip to Sweder, where she was kidnapped and locked up in a glass dome as a child. When her friend's young daughter, Alicia, gets kidnapped, Lejla must confront her horrific past.

This Swedish psychological thriller explores childhood trauma, family dynamics, and intricate but delicate small-town setups. Every episode maintains a fast-paced narrative, giving the audience an ample dose of shock, horror, and thrill. Fans get a peek into Swedish storytelling and cinematography styles.

Here are recommendations similar to Netflix's The Glass Dome, such as The Fall, The Following, and Sharp Objects, among others!

The Fall, Sharp Objects, and other shows like The Glass Dome

1) The Fall (2013-2016)

Anderson in The Fall (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) is transferred to the police unit in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to take over a serial murderer's case. In this cat-and-mouse psychological thriller, she is up against the perpetrator, Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), and her own past demons.

Fans of The Glass Dome's adrenaline-powered narrative will enjoy the build-up and reveal in The Fall. Both shows deal with dangerous, psychologically driven perpetrators and complex female main characters with past baggage.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Sharp Objects (2018)

Adams in Sharp Objects (Image via YouTube/JioHotstar)

Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) is a crime reporter with mental health struggles. After her release from the psychiatric hospital for self-harm, she returns to Wind Gap, Missouri, her small hometown with secrets of its own. When two girls get murdered, she launches herself into the investigation, carrying her struggles and personal baggage.

The Glass Dome fans will enjoy the layered multitudes of Sharp Objects, a women-led miniseries about crimes, psychologically horrific acts, and complicated family dynamics.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) The Following (2013-2015)

Bacon in The Following (Image via Warner Bros.)

Former FBI Agent Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon) is needed back in the game after a serial killer named Joe Carroll escapes prison. One problem quickly multiplies when Hardy realizes that Carroll has a cult of serial killers at his disposal, ready to follow his every command.

The Glass Dome and The Following follow a recurring crime, copycat killers, and a situation that snowballs out of control. Fans of the former's gripping premise and horrific reveals will enjoy the latter's three-season run.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Apple TV

4) The Chestnut Man (2021-)

A still from The Chestnut Man (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

A murder. A weird chestnut figurine in the crime scene. Two detectives on the case. The Chestnut Man is a Danish crime show that delves into the unpredictable minds of killers and detectives, with a whodunnit mystery plot that will keep fans at the edge of their seats.

The Glass Dome fans will appreciate another Scandinavian show that uses their mysterious landscape to its advantage. The scenic backdrop adds to the show's horrific premise, making it an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5) The Sinner (2017-2021)

Detective Ambrose in The Sinner (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) must have answers. Why do seemingly normal people commit crimes? What psychological motivators might tip them over to darkness? In this psychological crime drama, each season explores a criminal's mind and motives for their heinous acts.

In The Glass Dome, Lejla is a criminologist who profiles child kidnappers, trying to understand their motives. Fans of her nuanced character will enjoy Detective Ambrose's journey in The Sinner.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) The Undoing (2020)

Kidman plays Grace Fraser (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) has it all: a successful career as a psychologist, her loving husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant), a son, and a lovely life. But when Elena (Matilda De Angelis) enters her life, then ends up dead in her art studio, Grace is a primary suspect. She has visions of the murder, but has no idea if she committed it.

Fans of the psychological unraveling in The Glass Dome will enjoy this twisted tale of a New York elite with secrets of her own.

Where to watch: HBO Max

7) Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere (Image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video UK & IE)

Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) is a rich socialite in upscale Shaker Heights, Ohio. Considering herself a savior of those financially and socially less privileged than her, she lets a single mother named Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her daughter into her home and life. What she doesn't expect is a complete upheaval of everything she has ever known.

Psychological complexities meet womanhood in this thrilling tale with race and class commentary. Fans of The Glass Dome who want more of the show's uncomfortable undercurrents will enjoy this show.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Glass Dome Season 1 premiered on Netflix with 6 episodes. Fans are waiting for a follow-up season.

