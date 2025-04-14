Netflix's The Glass Dome season 1: Full list of cast explored

The Glass Dome season 1 is a Swedish psychological thriller series, set to release on Netflix on April 15, 2025. This series intertwines elements of crime investigations with deep personal trauma, against the backdrop of the Scandinavian countryside. The show is directed by Henrik Bjorn and Lisa Farzaneh and created by Camilla Lackberg, a popular Swedish crime writer, known for her works such as The Ice Princess and The Preacher.

Lejla, a criminologist, returns to her hometown following the death of a relative. When she arrives, her friend's daughter goes missing, prompting memories of her abduction in the same town a few years back. Working with Valter, a former police officer, Lejla discovers buried truths that make her face terrible memories from her past. The inquiry exposes her emotional upheaval as the truth starts to surface.

The Glass Dome season 1 stars Léonie Vincent as Lejla. Johan Hedenberg plays Valter. The ensemble cast includes Johan Rheborg, Farzad Farzaneh, and others.

The full cast list of The Glass Dome season 1

Léonie Vincent as Lejla

Léonie Vincent at The Cannes Pajama Party (Source: Getty)

Léonie Vincent plays the central character, Lejla, a criminologist returning to her hometown to investigate the disappearance of a local girl. The case brings back memories of her childhood abduction. Lejla needs to face her trauma to help find the missing child.

Her psychological complexity makes her relatable and intriguing. Léonie has appeared in several Swedish films and television shows and is known for her role in the Swedish crime thriller The Circle.

Johan Hedenberg as Valter

A still from The Glass Dome season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Johan Hedenberg portrays Valter, a former police chief who partners with Lejla in her investigation. His law enforcement background and relationship with Lejla add depth to the case.

Over his long career in Swedish film and television, Johan Hedenberg has appeared in many critically acclaimed films. Johan is previously recognized for his role in The Killing, a Swedish crime series, where his performance as a detective garnered widespread acclaim.

Johan Rheborg as Emil

A still from The Glass Dome (Image via Netflix)

Johan Rheborg plays Emil, another key character in The Glass Dome season 1. Emil's presence adds intrigue to the story despite not being central to the investigation. His interactions with the main characters enhance the show's psychological tension.

Rheborg is a well-known Swedish actor with a diverse career across television and films. He is widely recognized for his role in Sketchy Life, a popular Swedish comedy series.

Farzad Farzaneh as Alex

A still from The Glass Dome (Image via Netflix)

Farzad Farzaneh plays Alex, a supporting character integral to Lejla's investigation. As the plot unfolds, Alex's character becomes entwined with the growing tension in the town, bringing out key elements of the mystery. His presence challenges the main characters and catalyzes the uncovering of important truths.

Farzad Farzaneh is known for his portrayal of intense and mysterious characters, such as in the Swedish drama Shattered Glass.

Supporting Cast

The supporting cast includes:

Ia Langhammer as Agneta

Cecilia Nilsson as Ingrid

Emil Almén as Nils

Bianca Lynxén as Anna

Plot of The Glass Dome season 1

The Glass Dome season 1 is a psychological thriller about a criminologist, Lejla, who investigates the disappearance of a friend's daughter while battling past traumas. The investigation unearths long-hidden truths that will change the lives of the characters in the series forever. The psychological tension builds as Lejla grapples with the emotional and mental strain of her past while attempting to solve the case.

Watch The Glass Dome season 1 exclusively on Netflix.

