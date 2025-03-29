The Glass Dome season 1: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Glass Dome season 1 is a Swedish psychological thriller set to be released on Netflix on April 15, 2025. This series delves deep into suspense, blending elements of crime investigation and personal trauma. Viewers can tune in to watch all episodes of this intense drama from the release date.

Ad

The story follows criminologist Lejla, who returns home after a relative dies. Soon after, a girl goes missing, reminding Lejla of her own past abduction in the same town. Working with Valter, a former police officer, the case exposes long-hidden truths that compel Lejla to face her painful history.

As the investigation unfolds, Lejla must navigate dark and complex emotions while seeking answers. The show explores her psychological turmoil and the chilling atmosphere of a town steeped in mystery.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"When her friend's daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction."

Everything to know about The Glass Dome season 1

Ad

The Glass Dome season 1 will be released on Netflix on April 15, 2025. This platform lets people who like Scandinavian thrillers watch all episodes of the show. The Swedish crime drama has both personal drama and investigations that keep you guessing.

Lejla, a criminologist, returns to her small Swedish town after receiving news of a relative's death. A local girl disappears soon after her arrival, prompting recollections of Lejla's own childhood kidnapping. As she investigates, she confronts her painful past and uncovers unsettling secrets.

Ad

Production, direction, and cast

Ad

The Glass Dome season 1 is directed by Henrik Björn and Lisa Farzaneh, with Camilla Läckberg as the writer. The series features impressive cinematography by Gustav Danielsson and music composed by Joel Danell and Edvin Nahlin. The production is handled by Creative Society Production.

The cast includes Léonie Vincent in the role of Lejla, the criminologist at the center of the story. Johan Hedenberg plays Valter, a former police officer helping Lejla with the inquiry.

Ad

Other remarkable cast members are Emil Almén, Johan Rheborg, Farzad Farzaneh, Cecilia Nilsson, and Ia Langhammer. They all work together to create a gripping drama exposing the unsettling history of the town.

Read More: 7 best Netflix limited series to watch this weekend

Trailer details of The Glass Dome season 1

Ad

The trailer for The Glass Dome season 1 introduces viewers to Lejla, a criminologist returning to her hometown. Caught up in the case of a missing girl, she confronts the painful memories of her own abduction. Ominous scenes in the trailer heighten tension and expose a town full of dark secrets.

The trailer opens with a voiceover introducing Lejla, followed by a scene of her arrival in the town. As the investigation into the missing girl begins, the trailer gives a glimpse into Lejla's psychological struggle.

Ad

The tense background score accentuates the unsettling mood throughout. Clues suggesting a link between the present case and Lejla's traumatic past help us to see the inquiry coming apart. The tone of the trailer is serious and prepares for an interesting mystery.

The trailer also shows that Valter is involved and that he helps Lejla with the investigation. They look for answers together because it's clear that the town has a lot of secrets.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on The Glass Dome season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses. The series will soon be available exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback