Who is Noah Darview? Tracker season 2 shifts focus to a new lead in the Gina Picket case

Tracker season 2 made a comeback on CBS on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The show premiered its midseason finale, shifting its narrative towards a darker character, Noah Darview. This season focuses more on cold cases and creepy mysteries, and Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) has to handle grueling investigations.

Ad

As season 2 of Tracker goes on, Colter Shaw is faced with an even scarier case: Gina Pickett has gone missing. Shaw learns more about "The Teacher," a serial killer, and finds out things that change the course of the case. Colter is on the hunt for a murderer in the new season, which takes the show even deeper into the criminal underworld and ups the stakes.

The shocking turn of events shows that Noah Darview was actually "The Teacher," a traveling anesthesiologist who terrorized several states for years.

Ad

Trending

Darview becomes a key figure in the investigation into Gina's tragic death, as Shaw learns scary things about his past and how he is connected to other victims. The season weaves together the search for justice with finding out Darview's dark secrets.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

How Tracker season 2 shifts focus to a new lead in the Gina Picket case

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tracker season 2 makes a big change to the story by adding a new person to the Gina Pickett case. Before, the show was all about Colter Shaw's never-ending search for clues.

Now, it's all about revealing Noah Darview as the real person behind the "Teacher" name. This changes the way the investigation is going, and the news about Darview's role in Gina's death gives Colter and his team the closure they need so badly.

Ad

Nicholas Lea plays the role of Noah Darview, who turns out to be a deceptive serial killer with a scary past. As a traveling doctor, Darview could stay out of trouble by going from state to state a lot. Most of his victims were young women, and they were never seen or heard from again. It was difficult for police to connect the crimes until Colter Shaw's team finally did.

Also read: When will Tracker Season 2 return with new episodes? Everything you need to know

Ad

A still from Tracker season 2 (Image via CBS)

In Tracker season 2, Darview goes from being a shadowy figure to the main bad guy. Throughout the series, his role in Gina Pickett's disappearance and many other unsolved crimes is slowly revealed.

Ad

His method of picking "disciples" from a group of registered s*x offenders makes the story more complicated and shows how manipulative he is. He preyed on unhappy young men and took advantage of their weaknesses to do horrible things.

Also read: What time will Tracker season 2 episode 9 release on CBS and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Noah Darview's past shows that he used to be a solo operator who caught victims on his own, but over time he hired other people to carry out his evil plans. He took advantage of young men on the s*x offender registry, like Frank Whales (Ryan Dorsey), and made them work with him even though they didn't want to.

Ad

It was hard for police to link Darview to the murders because he was never actually at the crime scenes, according to the investigation.

A still from Tracker (Image via CBS)

Tracker season 2 gets more stressful as Colter Shaw finally finds out Darview's identity with the help of his friends. This shocking news forces Shaw to face the horrible truth: Darview is the person who kidnapped and killed Gina Pickett. This case has been bothering Shaw for years.

Ad

Due to the emotional impact of this discovery, Shaw is in a race against time to catch Darview before he hurts any more people.

Noah Darview is one of the most interesting characters in Tracker season 2. After years of searching, Colter finally captures the elusive killer, ending the case. However, by that time it had taken a lot of emotional toll on everyone involved.

Also read: Tracker season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Who is Keaton?

Ad

Noah Darview’s role in Tracker season 2

A still from Tracker new season (Image via CBS)

Noah Darview's part in Tracker season 2 is important to the show's darker themes. He stayed out of trouble for years by working as a traveling anesthesiologist and committing horrible crimes without being seen.

Ad

As he could move between states and find followers, he was a threat that was hard to see. He was calm and deliberate, he could act with chilling accuracy, which portrayed him as the vicious character for the season.

Darview's past relates to his motivations. At one point, he worked alone and kidnapped and killed young women, including Gina Pickett.

As he got older, he started hiring other people to do his crimes so that he would be too far away to be caught. He used the weaknesses of young men like Frank Whales to carry out his evil will, showing how well he can control and trick people.

Ad

Colter with Barkley in Tracker (Image via CBS)

Colter Shaw finds out that Noah Darview is connected to Frank and other young men who were used to carry out the crimes. This makes it clear that Noah Darview is involved in the Gina Pickett case. Darview is finally brought to justice because Shaw didn't give up and his allies helped him.

Ad

Read more: Tracker season 2 part 1 recap: All to remember before part 2 arrives

Darview's part in Gina's death is shocking and freeing at the same time. It gives Gina's sister Camille, who had been looking for answers for years, a sense of closure.

Tracker season 2 is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback