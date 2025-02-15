What time will Tracker season 2 episode 9 release on CBS and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

The Justin Hartley-led CBS hit drama will finally return in Tracker season 2 episode 9, marking the second half of the season. It's been over two months since the crime drama paused for the winter break, making the release time for its next episode highly anticipated.

Fans wouldn't have to wait long, as Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw will return in Tracker season 2 episode 9, airing at 8:00 pm Eastern Time on Sunday, February 16, 2025. In the upcoming episode, Colter will continue to be hunted with Gina Pickett's disappearance despite Camille seemingly being ready to put her sister's case behind her.

Following the lead he received from Keaton in the cliffhanger ending of Tracker season 2 episode 8, Colter will try to crack the long-standing cold case. Keaton, played by Brent Sexton, will be with him all the way. Besides Hartley and Sexton returning, Fiona Reene and Bobby McEnany will reprise their roles in the next episode, with Bethany Rooney as the director.

Disclaimer: These release timings can vary slightly depending on the platform and location. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Tracker season 2 episode 9 release time for all regions

As Tracker season 2 returns, the crime drama will also resume its usual Sunday evening release schedule. This means Tracker season 2 episode 9 will premiere on Sunday evening, February 16, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, release timings may vary from one region to another. The table below gives a play-by-play of the exact release dates and times for when the next episode drops in six major US time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 3:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 4:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 5:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 6:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 7:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 8:00 PM

Where to watch Tracker season 2 episode 9?

Like the first half of the ongoing Tracker season 2, episode 9 will have a simultaneous release on both television and streaming platforms. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at the same time on its scheduled release date.

However, it's important to note that streaming is only available for subscribers of the premium Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. Those with a Paramount+ Essential plan can watch the new episode on Monday, February 17, a day after its television premiere.

Is there a preview for Tracker season 2 episode 9?

Tracker season 2 episode 9, titled The Disciple, is set to pick up exactly where the last episode ends, with retired cop Keaton's call about a new lead in Gina's disappearance. Ahead of the show's February 16 return, CBS released a midseason trailer via TV Line, teasing new cases and several guest stars, including Amy Pietz and Aaron Stanford.

The 60-second promo, shared on YouTube on January 29, also features Colter consoling Camille despite their breakup. Additionally, CBS' sneak peek photos on Instagram hint at the return of Frank Whales, a key suspect in Gina's disappearance. The teaser and sneak peeks also show Colter and Keaton teaming up as they try to reopen Gina Pickett's cold case.

Here's what audiences can expect to see in the upcoming Tracker season 2 episode 9, per its synopsis:

"A new lead in Colter's white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton back together to track down a serial killer."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker season 2 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

