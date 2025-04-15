Where was Netflix's The Glass Dome filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Glass Dome is a Swedish psychological crime thriller series that follows criminologist Lejla Ness as she returns to her childhood town after the death of a relative.

Ad

This miniseries blends elements of personal trauma and crime investigation as Lejla uncovers unsettling truths linked to her past abduction. The series premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2025.

The Glass Dome was primarily shot in Sweden and the United States, using a combination of historical cityscapes and atmospheric settings to accentuate the drama. Major filming locations are Stockholm Studio in Sweden, Gamla Stan, and Älvdalen; a key international scene was shot at the Geisel Library in San Diego, California.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Filming locations of The Glass Dome

Ad

Älvdalen, Sweden

Älvdalen, a small town in Sweden’s Dalarna region, plays a pivotal role in The Glass Dome. Known for its deep forests and secluded landscapes, the town adds a sense of mystery and isolation to the series.

Its natural surroundings serve to underscore the chilling atmosphere of the show. Specific locations such as Salong 106 and Morin’s bakery contribute to the story’s visual narrative, with the town's historic architecture providing a mix of past and present.

Ad

Gamla Stan, Stockholm County, Sweden

Gamla Stan, Stockholm's medieval Old Town, is another important filming location for The Glass Dome. While maintaining the show's darkness, the cobblestone streets and colorful buildings add charm.

City landmarks like the Royal Palace and Stockholm Cathedral highlight the town's history. Modern and ancient elements make the area preferable for urban scenes in the series.

Stockholm Studio, Sweden

For indoor scenes, the production team turned to Stockholm Studio. The studio offered the ideal environment for recreating complex sets, including the famous glass dome, with its vast areas and modern amenities. A combination of natural and artificial light kept the show's tense mood throughout.

Ad

Geisel Library, UC San Diego, USA

The Geisel Library at the University of California, San Diego, serves as the series’ sole international filming location. This striking example of Brutalist architecture features geometric designs and futuristic elements, which are used to represent the shift between past and present in Lejla's journey.

More about The Glass Dome

Ad

The Glass Dome follows Lejla Ness, a criminologist, who returns to her childhood town after a relative’s death. Shortly after she arrives, a local girl vanishes, triggering distressing recollections of Lejla's own abduction in the same town years before.

Lejla's question pushes her to confront her traumatic past and disclose long-buried information. Lejla probes the enigma with her ex-police officer colleague Valter, revealing sinister truths about the town and her own suffering past.

Ad

Camilla Läckberg writes the series directed by Henrik Björn and Lisa Farzaneh. Combining psychological thriller components with crime drama, it investigates personal trauma, mystery, and the dark secrets of a small town.

The first season presents Lejla as she discovers buried truths about her past; her search for a missing girl drives her to confront her greatest anxieties.

Read More: The Glass Dome season 1 ending explained: Is Valter the monster behind the glass box all along?

Ad

The ending of the series

Ad

In the finale of The Glass Dome, Lejla uncovers the horrifying truth about Valter. After years of believing he was her protector, Lejla discovers that Valter, a former police officer, was in fact the man who had kidnapped her and other girls, keeping them trapped in a glass box.

Under the alias "Ecki," Valter continued his horrific behavior, manipulating Lejla into believing he was on her side while hiding his sadistic motives. This revelation shocks Lejla, as she learns that her own traumatic abduction was part of a pattern of abductions linked to Valter's disturbed past.

Ad

As the season reaches its climax, Lejla confronts Valter, demanding to know where the bodies of his victims are buried. In a final moment, Valter reveals the location of the graves, near a fishing spot by the river. Lejla informs the police, leading to the discovery of the sealed graves and providing closure to the families of the missing girls.

Valter tries to murder Alicia in a last act of defiance, but his brother Tomas stops him and arrests Valter, ending his reign of terror. The last scene shows Lejla and Valter's faces through the glass, therefore reflecting the ongoing influence of their shared suffering.

Ad

The Glass Dome is now available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More