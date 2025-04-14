What time will The Glass Dome season 1 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The Glass Dome season 1 is set to be released on April 15, 2025, at 12 AM PT exclusively on Netflix. Fans of Scandinavian thrillers can stream the show from its release date. Based on the writings of famous crime novelist Camilla Läckberg, this series explores a disturbing narrative of past kidnappings and dark secrets in a little Swedish town.
The show will be available to watch worldwide, though different parts of the world will get it at different times.
The first season of Glass Dome tracks criminologist Lejla as she travels back to her childhood home, which holds bittersweet memories. A young girl goes missing when Lejla returns, prompting her own traumatic past of being taken years earlier to resurface.
Lejla investigates the case with Valter, a former police officer, and finds the dark secrets of the town. The inquiry compels her to face her own history in pursuit of justice for the lost girl.
Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.
The Glass Dome season 1 release time for all regions
Here’s a table outlining the release date and time of The Glass Dome for various major regions:
The Glass Dome season 1 plot
The Glass Dome is set in a quiet Swedish village, where Lejla, a criminologist, returns after the death of a relative. Her homecoming, however, is clouded by unsettling memories from childhood.
Lejla still struggles from the traumatic event that follows once kidnapped and imprisoned in a glass dome. A young girl goes missing, which disturbs the village's peace and sets off a flood of terrible memories for Lejla.
Lejla's case inquiry forces her to face not only the secrets surrounding the girl's disappearance but also the deep-seated trauma of her own past.
Working with retired police officer Valter, she exposes sinister, long-buried truths that will always alter their life. The series delves into psychological suffering, emotional upheaval, and the dark past's buried secrets.
Production, direction, and cast
The Glass Dome season 1 is directed by Henrik Björn and Lisa Farzaneh, with the script written by Camilla Läckberg, a bestselling crime author.
The series features cinematography by Gustav Danielsson and a compelling soundtrack composed by Joel Danell and Edvin Nahlin. Creative Society Production manages the production.
The lead role of Lejla is played by Léonie Vincent, known for her remarkable performances in Swedish cinema. Vincent captures the emotional complexity of a criminologist dealing with a current investigation and her traumatic past.
Johan Hedenberg plays Valter, a former police officer who helps Lejla solve the mystery. Johan Rheborg as Emil, Farzad Farzaneh as Alex, and Cecilia Nilsson as Ingrid add tension and intrigue to the series.
Stay tuned for more updates about the show and similar projects as the year progresses. The Glass Dome season 1 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.