7 documentaries to watch if you liked Netflix's From Rock Star to Killer 

From Rock Star to Killer (2025) is a French crime documentary series that delves into the murder of French actress Marie Trintignant by popular rockstar and musician Bertrand Cantat. It provides insights into the 2003 case that shook France, along with commentary about the lack of judicial and societal support for women against violence.

Ad

The documentary, also known as De Rockstar a Tueur: Le Cas Cantat in French, features exclusive testimonies and footage from the investigation. It outlines the rockstar's insufficient punishment (he spent just four years in prison and got out on good behavior grounds) and the subsequent suicide of his ex-wife, Krizstina, due to the musician's alleged physical and mental abuse.

Fans of true crime documentaries like From Rock Star to Killer can also check out other intriguing ones like The Staircase and Death by Fame.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

True crime documentaries similar to From Rock Star to Killer

1) The Staircase (2018)

The title card of the Netflix documentary (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

American novelist Michael Peterson was convicted of murdering his second wife, Kathleen Peterson, by pushing her down a flight of stairs.

Ad

Renowned film writer and director Jean-Xavier De Lestrade began filming the documentary right after Peterson's indictment in 2004. In 2012, he returned to film more updates on the case. Netflix released the developments over a decade as a 13-part true crime documentary miniseries in 2018.

This high-profile murder trial contains similar themes to From Rock Star to Killer: Violence against women, flaws in the judicial system, and the extent of punishment for the alleged murderer.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Death by Fame (2023-)

Official promotional poster for the documentary (Image via YouTube/Investigation Discovery)

This ongoing true crime documentary follows the lives of famous and upcoming Hollywood names, their rise to fame, and their murder, a price they paid to be amongst the film industry's elite. Each episode focuses on a different person, bringing their stories to the spotlight.

Ad

Fans of From Rock Star to Killer will appreciate the narrative, offering a peek into the lives of the famous and the reason for their tragic end.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) The Tinder Swindler (2022)

Official title card of the documentary film (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

The true crime documentary film is based on the story of three women who were swindled of thousands of dollars by an Israeli con man named Shimon Hayut (Known to his victims as Simon Leviev). An investigation uncovers that he ran a Ponzi scheme, stealing from women by posing as a rich diamond dealer's son on the popular dating app Tinder.

Ad

The Tinder Swindler uncovers the lack of women's online safety and what society can do to improve it, which will be captivating for From Rock Star to Killer viewers. The documentary was received with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Athlete A (2020)

Title card of the documentary (Image via Actual Films)

After years of investigation into the United States of America Gymnastics, newspaper The Indianapolis Star uncovers several sexual abuse reports against USAG doctor Larry Nassar. What follows is a grueling account of hundreds of girls and women within the gymnastics circuit, including the Olympic gymnastics team.

Ad

The documentary uncovers the biggest sexual abuse story in sports history from athlete Maggie Nichols' point of view. Nassar is imprisoned for life without parole. From Rock Star to Killer viewers will dive deeper into the horrors women face and their quest for justice against the perpetrators.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2015-2024)

A still from the documentary series (Image via YouTube/HBO)

This gripping true crime documentary follows famous real-estate mogul Robert Durst, who was suspected (but never convicted) in multiple murder and disappearance cases, including the murder of his friend Susan Berman in 2000. Directed by Andrew Jarecki, The Jinx contains more than 20 hours of interviews over several years, ending with Durst's confession of killing Berman on tape.

Ad

The two-season series follows never-seen-before interviews of Durst, his infamous confession and arrest, and trial. From Rock Star to Killer viewers will uncover more knowledge from the captivating narrative around famous personalities and the horrific lack of women's safety.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) American Murder: Laci Peterson (2024)

Official title card of the documentary film (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

This chilling true crime documentary miniseries follows the disappearance and search for Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant with her husband Scott's child. The investigation uncovered disturbing details about her murder after her body was found on San Franciso Bay. Scott was arrested and sentenced to life without parole.

Ad

Fans of From Rock Star to Killer will appreciate the in-depth investigation and commentary on violence against women, especially in domestic settings, in American Murder: Laci Peterson. Audiences also appreciated the sensitive retelling of Laci's story.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (2019)

Official title card of the documentary film (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

Sam Cooke is one of America's most loved soul artists of all time. He was shot and killed by Bertha Franklin, a motel owner in California. The documentary follows the thread of mystery and controversy behind his killing through interviews and footage from the archives.

Ad

This documentary shines a spotlight on the life of a popular and beloved music icon, which fans of From Rock Star to Killer will be interested in watching.

Where to watch: Netflix

Watch all three parts of From Rock Star to Killer on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback