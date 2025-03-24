7 true crime docuseries similar to Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke recounts disturbing, never-seen-before footage of popular family vlogger Ruby Franke. With over 2.5 million subscribers in its prime, her channel 8 Passengers gave viewers a peek into a suburban Mormon family of eight: Ruby, her husband Kevin, and their six children.

Behind the scenes, things are not as rosy. Franke was arrested for four counts of aggravated child abuse in 2023, along with relationship counselor Jodi Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt was brought on to help the family through a rough patch but became one of the key persons of interest.

This true crime docuseries focuses on the unedited footage of Franke's years of child abuse and interviews with her husband and two eldest children, Shari and Chad. It gives viewers insight into the repercussions of actions done for fame and money.

Viewers who appreciate the astuteness in Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke will also like true crime documentaries like Sins of our Mother and Mommy Dead and Dearest.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Also, this article contains mentions of child abuse and murder. Reader's discretion is advised.

Scamanda, Sins of Our Mother, and other true crime docuseries to watch if you liked Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

1) The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (2020)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is a six-part true crime docuseries that follows the abuse and subsequent murder of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. It recounts the horrific events in Palmdale, California, in 2013 through the court case that put his mother, her boyfriend, and four social workers on trial.

Directed by Brian Knappenberger, the docuseries questions the system and the need for better protective services for children. Viewers of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke can get significant insights into family dynamics and court cases about child abuse and murder.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Scamanda (2025)

Official poster of Scamanda (2025) (Image via ABC)

Scamanda (2025) is based on a true crime podcast of the same name, produced by Lionsgate. It follows Amanda Riley's life in 2012 as a popular influencer and Christian mother. When Riley is diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer, she rallies her online following to fund her treatment, raking up over $100,000 in donations.

Turns out, it was all a lie. Scamanda is a four-part docuseries that explores her deceit, money laundering, and wire fraud charges. It dives into years of lies—to her husband and two sons, her church community, and her fans, as well as the eventual reveal.

Viewers who liked how family and community dynamics were explored in Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke should put Scamanda on their watch list.

Where to watch: Hulu

3) Sins of Our Mother (2022)

Sins of Our Mother (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Sins of Our Mother follows the story of Lori Vallow, a mother on the run after the suspicious disappearance of her two younger children, Tylee and J.J. The three-part docuseries reveals that Vallow, along with her fifth husband, were doomsday believers and involved in several murders, including those of their children.

Directed by Skye Borgman, this true-crime series focuses on mixed family relationships, extreme religious beliefs, and the impact on Lori Vallow's surviving children. Fans of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke will appreciate this edge-of-the-seat series.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017)

Netizens have followed the story, trial, and release of Gypsy Rose Blanchard for almost a decade now. In Mommy Dead and Dearest, director Erin Lee Carr outlines Gypsy's murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and the events that led up to it.

The documentary reveals years of parental abuse, with Dee Dee convincing many that Gypsy was chronically ill. Gypsy, and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, pled guilty and were convicted of first-degree murder in court.

Viewers of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke will enjoy this true-crime docuseries for its detailed storytelling of child abuse and the aftermath.

Where to watch: Max

5) Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case (2023)

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true-crime documentary that follows the Koodathayi Cyanide Killing case in Kerala, India. It unravels Joseph's involvement in the murder of six family members between 2002 and 2016. She poisoned their food with cyanide to allegedly inherit the family's property.

Viewers of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke will be gripped by the conflicts of family and the investigation into the murders.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Escaping Twin Flames (2023)

A still from Escaping Twin Flames (Image via YouTube/Netflix) \A still from American Murder: The Family Next Door (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Twin Flames Universe, created by Jeff and Shaleia Divine, is a cult that seeks to find soulmates. In Escaping Twin Flames, director Cecelia Peck explores the impact of the couple's YouTube popularity and their alleged abuse of power, indoctrination, and control over thousands of people.

Fans of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke can gain more knowledge about social media influence and the impact of continued power abuse.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

This chilling true-crime documentary follows the murder of Shannan Watts and her two daughters. Her husband, Chris Watts, is the primary suspect. As the documentary progresses, viewers get information on what went on behind the scenes in Shannon's life.

Fans of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke will appreciate the element of suspense and reveal in this true-crime documentary.

Those who enjoyed true-crime documentaries like Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke can also check out House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, and Abducted in Plain Sight.

