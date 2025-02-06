ABC is here with a brand new documentary series Scamanda, which follows the shocking story of a scam run by Amanda Riley who pretended to be battling against stage 3 lymphoma to garner public sympathy and money.

Riley would share all about her illness on her blog to garner support from people who also made substantial donations to support her in her cancer recovery journey. However, all her elaborate scams came crashing down when an investigative reporter was tipped off about her lies.

Based on a podcast by the same name, Scamanda premiered on ABC last Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 9 PM with its first episode. The docuseries consists of four episodes and new episodes are aired on ABC from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM EST every Thursday. Each episode is available to stream on Hulu the next day after its release. The full episode list and release details are explored below.

How many episodes are there in Scamanda on Hulu? Full schedule explored

Hulu's Scamanda consists of four episodes. The second episode is scheduled for release today, February 6, 2025. The full release schedule is as follows:

Season 1 Episode 1 - Stage 1: Perfect Wife, Perfect Life premiered on January 30, 2025

The first episode introduced us to Amanda Riley and her diagnosis of cancer. The episode explored how she blogged her journey, inspiring many. However, her situation starts being questioned, which raises doubts about the authenticity of her story among the community that was supporting her.

Season 1 Episode 2 - Stage 2: All About Amanda premieres today, February 6, 2025

Today's episode will explore how the investigations carried out by a reporter reveal that Amanda's stories do not add up. This raises further concerns about her diagnosis.

Season 1 Episode 3 - Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice premieres on February 13, 2025

With rising concerns about her story, the IRS takes an interest in Amanad's blog, tracing the money that came through her website. They also subpoena the whole bunch of Amanda's medical files.

Season 1 Episode 4 - Stage 4: Catch Me If You Cancer premieres on February 20, 2025

Amanda Riley's scams are laid bare and her friends and supporters start receiving letters from the Department of Justice. However, Amanda continues to insist that she is sick with cancer but charges are filed against her and she is taken to court.

All episodes air at 9 PM EST on ABC and are available to watch the next day on the Hulu streaming platform.

What happened to Amanda Riley? More about Scamanda on Hulu

The synopsis of the ABC docuseries reads as follows:

"Scamanda, the new docuseries based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. "

It continues:

"Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep. Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda. Soon, Amanda's own words may prove to be her downfall."

Scamanda brings to viewers interviews from those closest to Amanda Riley who became victims of her scam because they supported her emotionally and financially believing that she truly had cancer.

Amanda Riley ran her scam for almost eight years by falsifying medical records and deceiving friends, family, and strangers. She managed to scam $100,000 out of people, which she utilized to fund her lifestyle.

After being exposed, Amanda Riley finally pleaded guilty in 2021 and she was convicted of falsifying documents and wire fraud. She was sentenced to five years in prison and was also responsible for paying back all the people she scammed.

Catch the second episode of Scamanda on ABC tonight.

