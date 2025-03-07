Where is Colby Ryan now? All about Lori Vallow’s son ahead of Dateline on NBC

Colby Ryan, the only surviving child of convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell, has remained in the public eye as he continues to process the tragic loss of his siblings, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Ahead of NBC’s Dateline episode on March 7, 2025, which will feature his perspective, questions about his current life and past challenges have resurfaced.

Ad

Born on April 8, 1996, to Lori and her second husband, William Lagioia, Colby Ryan was later adopted by Joseph Ryan after Lori remarried. According to The Cinemaholic (November 17, 2024), Colby suffered physical and s*xual abuse at the hands of Joseph. Following Joseph’s death, Lori’s involvement with doomsday preacher Chad Daybell led to the deaths of Tylee and JJ in 2019, for which she was convicted in 2023 (People, March 4, 2025).

In September 2022, Colby Ryan was arrested in Mesa, Arizona, on se*ual assault charges filed by his estranged wife, but these were later dismissed, as per CBS News, September 9, 2022. Despite this, he remains active in advocating for faith-based healing, having written The God Over Odds and founded a media company under the same name.

Ad

Trending

While he testified during his mother’s trial, he opted to have his victim impact statement read by a representative during her sentencing as per KTVB, July 31, 2023. Colby Ryan, now a father of two with a third child on the way, continues to rebuild his life, navigating the ongoing complexities of his family's history.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

“Am I gonna focus on [Charles, Tylee, and JJ’s] deaths, or am I gonna focus on their memory and honor them?- Colby Ryan on his sibling's homicides

Ad

Colby Ryan, the only surviving child of convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell, has faced years of emotional turmoil following the deaths of his siblings, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. In Sins of Our Mother, a Netflix documentary, he reflected on how he chooses to cope with their loss, stating,

"Am I gonna focus on [Charles, Tylee, and JJ’s] deaths, or am I gonna focus on their memory and honor them?" (The Cinemaholic, November 17, 2024).

Ad

As NBC’s Dateline prepares to air an episode on March 7, 2025, revisiting this tragic case, interest has grown regarding Colby Ryan’s current whereabouts and how he continues to navigate the aftermath of his family's dark history.

The killings of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

In 2023, the court found Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell guilty of causing the deaths of her two children. Sixteen-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old JJ Vallow were last seen in September 2019, and their remains were later uncovered on Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.

Ad

As reported by People (March 4, 2025), Tylee’s remains had been burned and dismembered, while JJ was discovered wrapped in plastic and restrained with duct tape. Additionally, Lori was convicted of conspiring to kill Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, who was determined to have died from asphyxiation in October 2019.

As part of the evidence presented during her trial, a recorded phone call between Lori Vallow Daybell and her son, Colby Ryan, was played in court, where he challenged her regarding the deaths of his siblings.

Ad

“My siblings, my whole family, my dad — everyone is gone except my mom and you’re in jail because of it. You ripped my heart out. You ripped everyone’s heart out,” Ryan told Lori (Independent.co.uk, April 19, 2023).

Despite Colby’s repeated demands for answers, Lori responded ambiguously, claiming that Tylee and JJ “love me and they are fine and they know the truth.”

Ad

Colby Ryan’s whereabouts and legal troubles

Ad

While Colby Ryan has sought to honor his siblings' memory, he has also faced legal challenges. In September 2022, he was arrested in Mesa, Arizona, on two counts of s*xual assault, with his estranged wife accusing him of r*pe.

According to CBS News (September 9, 2022), she stated that while they had been kissing consensually, she had made it clear she did not want further contact, but Colby proceeded against her will. He was released on a $10,000 bond before the charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled in the future.

Ad

Despite this, Colby Ryan has continued to build his life. He published The God Over Odds in April 2022, detailing his faith-driven journey through trauma, loss, and abuse. He also established the God Over Odds Media Company to share his story publicly as per The Cinemaholic, November 17, 2024.

Colby Ryan’s role in Lori Vallow’s sentencing

Ad

Colby Ryan chose not to attend his mother’s sentencing and instead had his victim impact statement delivered by a representative in his absence.

“My children will never know their uncle, their aunt, or even their own grandmother,” his statement read (KTVB, July 31, 2023).

He described how he had lost not only his siblings but also his parents and extended family, stating,

"I've lost my entire family in life. I lost the opportunity to share life with the people I love the most. I've watched everything crumble and be shredded to pieces. I have lost my sister, brother, father and my mother."(KTVB, July 31, 2023).

Ad

Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Lori Vallow Daybell to life in prison without the possibility of parole, calling her crimes “heinous and egregious,” reported by People, March 4, 2025. Chad Daybell was later sentenced to death for his role in the murders.

Following her trial in Idaho, Lori was extradited to Arizona to stand two additional trials for the murders of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and her nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. According to Fox News (January 29, 2025 ), the first trial for the killing of Charles Vallow is scheduled to begin on March 31.

Ad

Life after the trial

Today, Colby Ryan remains focused on his family. He and his wife, Kelsee, reconciled after their brief separation in 2022 and are now expecting their third child, a son. He continues to share his experiences through his media company while working to move forward from the pain of his past. Though his journey has been fraught with challenges, Colby Ryan remains committed to honoring his siblings’ memory while striving to rebuild his own life.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback