What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's reported net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Life After Lock Up season 2 

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has served more than eight years in prison for the muder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. In 2015, Rose and her then boyfriend killed her mother, and it was later discovered that she was a victim of Munchausen-by-proxy, a severe form of child abuse.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s net worth has been on a steady incline since her release from prison in 2023 as her story had received widespread attention from the public. Since her release, she has been able to turn her social media success into lucrative partnerships with reputed brands, and her following has only grown since. At the moment, she has 828K followers on Instagram.

Gypsy Rose has made several media appearances, book sales, and appeared on tv shows, uplifted by her recently gained celebrity status. Her financial status accelerated after her show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, and as of 2024 Gypsy Rose Blanchard is worth around $3 Million, according to Marca.

The second season of the reality series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiered on March 10, 2025, on Lifetime.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's career and fortune, explored

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has amassed most of her fortune, leveraging her appearances in media projects and events, following the success of her documentary 2017 Mommy Dead and Dearest. The show chronicled the life of Gypsy Rose and the abusive and tumultuous relationship she shared with her mother.

This story was also explored in her popular true crime Hulu series The Act, which introduced her to a whole new audience in 2019, however, she did not make any money from it. These shows helped in creating the perfect launch pad for Gypsy Rose Blanchard's career post-prison.

Gypsy Rose has diversified her financial portfolio with a series of lucrative financial decisions after her release from prison in December 2023. After she appeared in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she earned herself a book deal where she would delve deep into her life post-incarceration.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has gathered a whopping $3 million by carefully investing her time in a documentary, TV shows, and a book deal titled Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which was published in January 2024. Her deeply personal experiences chronicled in this memoir have also helped her transform the public interest in her into tangible financial success.

Gypsy Rose's primary source of income remains social media, as she continues to generate wealth with her around 9 million followers on TikTok and over 800k on Instagram. Gypsy Rose has been able to leverage the opportunities of social media, to help her land partnerships, great brand endorsements, and invitations to social media events.

As per The New York Post's January 2024 report, social media influencers with millions of followers like Gypsy are expected to earn somewhere around $100,000 from each sponsored post.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continues to expand her media career and social media influence and the success of The Act, Life After Lock Up, and her memoir has shown that there is significant public interest in her story, and that interest is continuing to translate into lucrative opportunities.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 is available to watch on Lifetime.

