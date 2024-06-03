Where to watch Gypsy Rose Blanchard's documentary series?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's highly-anticipated docuseries is set to premiere on Monday, June 3, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime. Titled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the title follows the 32-year-old as she begins her new life after leaving prison. She served seven years in jail for her role in her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's murder.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up gives viewers a glimpse into Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life as she navigates through her newfound fame and freedom. It also sheds light on her life with her family and her ex Ryan Anderson.

The new docuseries will be available to stream on several OTT platforms including DirecTV, Philo, Sling TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, many of which offer free trials for new users. Episodes will also be available on MyLifetime.com, the Lifetime App, Prime Video, and Apple iTunes.

Where to watch the series surrounding Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Viewers can watch the live premiere of the first episode on Lifetime on June 3 at 9 pm ET. New installments will then be released every Monday at the same time. Those who do not have a valid cable login can watch new episodes of the show on the Lifetime website the day after they premiere.

Besides this, the series based on Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be available to view on a wide range of streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, which offers a free five-day trial and access to over 90 channels, including Lifetime. Philo also provides a week-long free trial, with plans starting at $25 per month. Individuals can access over 70 channels, including Lifetime with this subscription.

Sling TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, also offer trial periods and subscription plans that include Lifetime. Individuals can also purchase or rent the series on Prime Video and Apple iTunes.

Plot of the series

Gypsy Rose: Life After LockUp sheds light on the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard after her release from prison. It begins by tracing her journey from the day she was released in December last year, and goes on to see her making important decisions and building relationships with her family as she tries to adapt to life outside prison.

This trailer of the eight-episode series also sees her going through a difficult time with her then-husband Ryan Anderson, before she filed for divorce. She is also seen revealing that she receives death threats online and later in the clip says:

"I do not feel free. I feel like I am in a different form of prison."

Viewers will see Gypsy Rose Blanchard experiencing brief moments of elation and also navigating through great emotional burdens. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup promises to give individuals an "authentic, raw and revealing" look into her life, and as per Lifetime, the synopsis of the title reads:

"From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships while facing her past, including the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, and Gypsy’s own notoriety and fame."

It continues:

"In this delayed-coming-of-age story, Gypsy must reconcile the pop-culture, celebrity version of herself while trying to forge her brand-new identity in a “normal” world as wife, sister, daughter and most of all – a free woman."

The upcoming docuseries is set to give viewers an insightful and emotional glimpse into Gypsy's life when it airs on June 3.