Gypsy Rose Blanchard makes surprise appearance in new season preview of The Kardashians

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently made an unexpected appearance in The Kardashians' season five premiere.

The Kardashians' extended teaser for the upcoming season was released on May 22. It features Kim Kardashian knocking on a door and being welcomed by Blanchard.

Gypsy and Kim had never discussed meeting in person, so this came as a surprise. Nevertheless, following her eight years in prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard reached out to Kim Kardashian on X in January 2024 to discuss working together on prison reform.

Kim included Blanchard's 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, to her must-watch list. Gypsy replied to the shout-out and wrote—

“Maybe we should join forces and effect real changes within the legal system.”

This happened after her December 2023 release from prison.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was first given a 10-year prison term for conspiring with her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother, Claudine Blanchard. However, by the end of December 2023, she was granted parole and was released after eight years.

Recently, Gypsy surprised her fans by making a fleeting appearance on The Kardashians season five premiere. The Kardashians' fifth season premiered on Thursday, May 22. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was introduced by Kim Kardashian in the season’s teaser.

Kim gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect from season five while dramatic music played in the background. Initially, her private jet was seen landing at the airport, then the camera moved to the back of a woman waiting in a hotel room.

Tension increased when it was seen in the video that the woman, whose name was kept a secret, was staring out of the hotel window. The mystery woman turned out to be Gypsy Rose when Kim knocked on the hotel door.

In the video, Kim, who was dressed in a brown coat lined with sheepskin, said "Hi, Gypsy!" Gypsy, who was wearing a black skirt and white lace top, then gave the reality star a hearty "Hi!" and an embrace.

Moreover, ever since her release, she has spoken candidly about her desire to work with Kim and to have a positive impact on the world. She stated to Extra in January 2024—

"I think it would be cool because she has a huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard then added—

"So, I think having those two elements, I think we could probably do some good for the world."

She discussed the next phase of her life with ET on May 2, stating—

"I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months. I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."

On the other hand, Kim has dedicated years of her life defending the rights of people she feels are unfairly imprisoned.

In The Kardashians, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloe share their stories of love and life in the limelight, highlighting everything from the stresses of managing billion-dollar companies to the pleasures of playing with friends and dropping kids off at school.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.