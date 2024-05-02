Gypsy Rose Blanchard goes blonde in TikTok post after recent rhinoplasty as she promotes new Lifetime series

32-year-old Gypsy Rose Blanchard flaunted her new look on TikTok, amidst promotion of her new Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. The two photos on TikTok showcased her latest glam looks, after she decided of deleting her accounts from all social media platforms back in March 2024.

In her new look, Blanchard showed off her new blonde hair transformation along with her recent Rhinoplasty. In one of the two photos shared on TikTok, Blanchard was seen wearing a bright red colored blazer, sitting next to her makeup artist. The new look has also been praised by a number of fans in the comment section.

Munchausen by proxy victim Gypsy Rose Blanchard seemingly is on the path of making a fresh start

American woman Gypsy Rose Blanchard became a known face after she was convicted of second-degree murder in connection to her mother's death. Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy.

Recently, Blanchard returned on social media through a post on TikTok, where she uploaded two photos to flaunt her recent fresh look. The 32-year-old woman reportedly also went through cosmetic surgery including rhinoplasty in her new look. She was traveling to Los Angeles for promotion of her new series.

In one of the two recent photos, she's sitting next to her makeup artist, Alexis Oakley, and also has blonde hair. In the other photo, Blanchard was seen posing in sunlight to highlight her new features. Along with the striking blazer, she also had a black T-shirt on and a black and grey beaded neckpiece. Her hair was styled in loose waves in the look.

A few weeks ago, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was spotted in Lousiana, flaunting her pearly whites after fixing her old silver smile, as reported by Page Six. She, reportedly, was in the procedure of fixing her teeth after her mum pulled them out along with her salivary glands claiming that she had tooth decay.

In the recent TikTok posts, however, her pearly whites were not visible in either of the two photos. Just a month ago, Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke to PEOPLE about getting a cosmetic surgery (rhinoplasty) done. She then said in an exclusive statement—

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

Her close friend, Nadiya Vizier, then revealed that Blanchard wanted to get rhinoplasty done, since quite some time. Vizier added that Blanchard wanted a more "feminine look".

Fans complimented the new look of 32-year-old Gypsy

As mentioned, Gypsy Rose Blanchard received some positive reactions from users in the comment section under her TikTok post. One user commented—

"GYPSY YOU LOOK SO GOOD!!!!"

Another wrote—

"Gorgeous!! That glow thoooo!"

Fans praised everything from her blush to the new blond hair color.

In the trailer of the new series, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been seen lamenting about her life. She was heard saying—

"I do not feel free. I feel like I am in a different form of prison."

She was also seen trying to deal with the fallout with her now ex-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married back in July 2022 while being behind the bars. Recently, she made headlines after filing a divorce against Anderson in April 2024. In the series that was presumably shot before the couple opted for divorce, Anderson said—

"I don’t want to lose my wife, I love her. I just don’t know if I’m going to be happy in this marriage. Eventually, I’m going to want a divorce."

This is, however, not the first series based on some aspect of Blanchard's life. Back in March 2019, a series named The Act was released on Hulu starring Joey King. The series later won an Emmy in one category and got nominated in another one.

Then, in 2017, a documentary named Mommy Dead And Dearest was released, which was also based on her story.

Her recent series would talk about the transformation that she had after leaving prison back to normal life. After pleading guilty in 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard severed eight years of her ten year sentence. In December 2023, Blanchard was released from the prison.

Since her release from prison, Blanchard has been on a journey of self healing and self transformation. A new book My Time To Stand based on her story is expected to hit the shelves in January 2025.