LeBron James’ younger son Bryce James reposts hilarious Darvin Ham TikTok meme citing coach’s unwillingness to take timeouts 

The demise of the LA Lakers isn't over as LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce, reposted a meme about the team's head coach. The Lakers were recently eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, crushing their hopes of competing for a title.

The recent 4-1 series defeat is still fresh as fans haven't gotten over their loss. Many fans pointed the finger at head coach Darvin Ham as the person to be blamed for their disappointing end to the season. There is uncertainty about Ham's future with the team as they enter the offseason early.

Notably, Bryce James subtly took a jab at his dad's coach on TikTok. He re-posted a meme of the cartoon character, Arthur, with his hands in his pockets. The caption directly points out that the character's pose is similar to how Ham is often seen by fans on the sideline, with his hands inside the pockets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans didn't fail to notice the social media activity that the younger James did on TIkTok. The meme took a shot at Ham's unwillingness to take timeouts when their opponents go on a run.

Expand Tweet

It looks like the show "Arthur" is famous in the James household. Back in 2017, LeBron James posted a picture of Arthur's closed fist with the caption, "Mood." Fans were quick to meme it, as there was no context given after it was posted. The four-time MVP was later asked about the reason behind his posting it, and he claimed that it was because he liked the cartoon:

"I like Arthur," James said. "That's OK, right?"

Expand Tweet

Also Read: LeBron James posts cryptic Christopher Nolan masterpiece's striking line: "You either die a hero or you live long enough to become a villain

LeBron James and Darvin Ham's uncertain future with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are on vacation early and they have a ton of things to address over the summer. One of the most important concerns they must address is the future of LeBron James. It could be possible that James played his final game with the franchise. However, he did avoid answering the question regarding that.

Expand Tweet

But there are also rumors that the Lakers are willing to offer the superstar a new contract extension, which could be worth $164 million and range from two to three years.

For Ham, there have been reports that his position with the organization could be in trouble. Sources say the head coach could be replaced in the summer after two seasons of subpar success. Despite incredible and fairly healthy seasons from James and Anthony Davis, Ham wasn't able to lead the team to a deep playoff run.

During their first-round series against the Nuggets, he made certain decisions that didn't sit well with the front office. Sources say that the organization didn't like Ham's decision to sit Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.

The front office reportedly views the two guards as the third and fourth-best players of the team.

Also Read: NBA insider speculates Lakers chasing Bronny James to secure LeBron James' return to LA

Do you thin LeBron James will be a Laker next season? Will Darvin Ham still be the head coach in LA? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback