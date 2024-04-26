Alabama Barker has shut down rumors of getting plastic surgery on her now-expired Instagram stories. In a screenshot shared by Page Six, Alabama responded to her fans who accused her of going under the knife.

On April 23, she answered some of her fans' questions online, one of which was about cosmetic surgery. Alabama clicked a mirror selfie and denied the rumors.

“I’ve had no cosmetic work done to my body. Let’s stop assuming," Alabama wrote.

The internet personality added that this is how she feels currently and it may not be the case later in her life.

"Not saying I never would, but just not at this moment have I had anything done,” Alabama added.

For the unversed, Alabama Barker is the daughter of American musician drummer, Travis Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler Alabama.

Alabama and Travis Barker, the father-daughter duo were spotted together. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Alabama Barker answers her fans' questions on plastic surgery and handling negativity

Alabama Barker clarified in her Instagram story that she has not undergone any cosmetic surgery. Some fans also questioned her about how she deals with negative comments on social media. The 18-year-old expressed that it hurts to receive negativity, but she highlighted:

"It’s not something I can control or use any of my force on."

Barker also mentioned what she does to protect herself from negativity. She noted that she tries to "ignore" bad comments:

"The best thing I can do is just ignore it and realize how blessed and loved I am by many."

In another photo posted on April 11, the Meet The Barkers alum revealed her no-makeup day look. Alabama Barker reacted to one of the netizen's comments on her appearance by stating:

"I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful.”

Alabama Barker is following her father Travis's footsteps in the industry

Travis Barker has not been shy about expressing his love for his daughter, Alabama Barker, on Instagram. The star welcomed his daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler in 2005. Travis took to Instagram to wish Albama on her 18th birthday. He wrote:

"Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world."

According to People magazine, Alabama Barker has a lot in common with her father, including her love for music and tattoos. She was influenced by rap and punk rock while growing up and continues to be in awe of those music genres.

She also tried a new music style in 2023 when she shared a video clip on TikTok, lip-syncing to her debut rap single Get to Know Me. Alabama Barker dropped her first pop track titled Our House in 2017. It was penned by Alabama herself, along with her father Travis, and songwriters, namely Rachel West and John Feldmann.

Alabama Barker continues to shut down negative remarks from netizens, especially about her appearance. Previously, she opened up about comments about her health. Barker later revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and thyroid issue that led to weight gain.