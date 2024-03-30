Travis Barker launches tattoo aftercare Barker Wellness Kit: Cost and Products

Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, is well-known for his on-stage presence and extensive tattoo collection, including facial tattoos. Apart from his musical career, Barker owns the fashion brand Famous Stars and Straps and the wellness brand Barker Wellness.

Recently, Barker Wellness launched a tattoo aftercare collection comprising a tattoo butter and tattoo balm. In an exclusive interview with WWD (Women’s Wear Daily), Barker stated that the launch of a tattoo aftercare collection was a natural progression for Barker Wellness, given his personal affinity for tattoos.

Travis Barker's wellness brand is a vegan wellness company that focuses on the health-healing and nurturing properties of cannabinoids in its range of products. Barker Wellness' tattoo aftercare collection is available on the brand's website.

More details on Travis Barker's wellness brand's tattoo aftercare products

Travis Barker's wellness brand is set to enter the Asia Pacific market and expand its presence internationally, aiming to reach individuals who prioritize fitness and health, aligning with the ethos of Barker Wellness.

In a statement to WWD, Travis Barker mentioned that he is excited to provide tattoo enthusiasts with products that reflect his passion for clean wellness products as well as his understanding of the art of tattoos.

He stated:

"I can’t wait for people to experience the difference with Barker Wellness and hope this collection empowers people to express themselves through body art."

The line includes a Tattoo Butter, $22, to moisturize the skin and enhance the ink's vibrancy, and a Tattoo Aftercare Balm, $20, to support healing. The brand's tattoo aftercare kit is available on the Barker Wellness website.

Tattoo Butter ($22):

Barker Wellness’ tattoo butter enhances and protects one’s ink, as dry skin can make tattoos appear faded and dull. The tattoo butter creates a moisture barrier on the skin that ensures the tattoos look rich, vibrant, bold, and healthy after the healing process.

Ideal for colored and black tattoos, the tattoo butter is infused with ingredients like:

Turmeric: It is rich in antioxidants and absorbs free radicals, reducing the impact of environmental damage on the ink.

It is rich in antioxidants and absorbs free radicals, reducing the impact of environmental damage on the ink. Shea butter: Shea butter is enriched with phytosterols, vitamins A, D, and E, and fatty acids that naturally moisturize the skin.

Shea butter is enriched with phytosterols, vitamins A, D, and E, and fatty acids that naturally moisturize the skin. Jojoba Seed Oil: This ingredient mimics the skin’s natural sebum and keeps the skin from drying out without clogging pores.

Additionally, the tattoo butter consists of lavender, vitamin E, and allantoin to keep the tattoos looking bright. Barker Wellness’ tattoo butter features a gentle formula devoid of parabens, petroleum, or artificial fragrances and suits all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Tattoo Balm ($20):

Barker Wellness’ tattoo balm nourishes and heals the ink right from the first day. The balm is ideal for old and new tattoos and those of colored and black ink. What makes Travis Barker’s brand’s tattoo balm unique is that it is formulated with ingredients like:

Bisabolol: This ingredient stimulates the natural healing process of the skin and protects crisp tattoo lines from stretching and blurring over time.

This ingredient stimulates the natural healing process of the skin and protects crisp tattoo lines from stretching and blurring over time. Helichrysum oil: The oil targets free radicals and prevents them from harming freshly inked skin in its healing phase.

The oil targets free radicals and prevents them from harming freshly inked skin in its healing phase. Lavender: Lavender consists of naturally antibacterial and antioxidant properties that help balance the skin's moisture.

Additionally, the tattoo balm consists of rosemary, sunflower, candelilla wax, copaiba, and Vitamin E to impart a hydrated and healthy look to tattoos.

Travis Barker's wellness brand offers a diverse range of products, including skincare, gummies, and bath essentials. Additionally, the brand has collaborated with Travis' wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on a product line.