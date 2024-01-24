What is the sticker sleeve tattoo trend? Ideas for the hand tattoo explored

In addition to the wide range of tattoo trends, sticker sleeve tattoos are the latest fad to take over tattoo enthusiasts. A sticker sleeve tattoo is an amalgamation of small tattoos on the sleeve of either of the hands and can be done on the forearms, upper arms, or calves.

Tattoo enthusiasts can either get all the small tattoos done altogether or acquire small tattoos on the sleeve over time. It differs from a traditional sleeve tattoo as it doesn’t comprise a single large design occupying the sleeve. Additionally, one can get as many tiny and creative designs on their sleeve as permanent badges for the arm.

Nature, Quotes, and more: Inspos for the sticker sleeve tattoo trend

1) Nature-themed sleeve

Ideal for those who resonate with not one or two but all things nature-related, getting a sleeve tattoo full of miniature doodles that represent nature is a creative tattoo idea. In this design context, nature not only comprises leaves and trees but also butterflies, fruits, flowers, and the sun.

3) Doodles

Curating a sticker sleeve tattoo with random, cute doodles is one of the best ways to ace this tattoo trend. Tacos, fries, a smiley heart, one can experiment with as many designs as they want and incorporate everything that resonates with them be it the sun, stars, or their favorite dishes.

4) Quotes

Adding quotes with drawings is a novel approach to obtaining a sticker sleeve. A person can choose to have adorable doodles surrounding several five- to six-word quotations and songs that hold significance in their life, in addition to having the words inked, to enhance the tattoo's appearance and significance.

5) Cosmos-inspired tattoos

Lately evil-eye, cupid, and Roman numerals have been doing the rounds in the tattoo arena. A sticker sleeve allows one to get as many ancient and cosmic-inspired tattoos as one wants instead of just choosing one or two.

One can mix and match special dates in Roman numerals along with symbols such as the evil eye, crossed fingers, the eye of Horus, the cherub resting on a cloud, and many more.

Reasons to opt for sticker sleeve tattoos

Multiple designs to choose from: Since sticker sleeve tattoos comprise multiple tattoos whether related or not, tattoo enthusiasts get varied designs. Additionally, one can add new tattoos as and when they like as this tattoo trend doesn’t entail one large tattoo but multiple small ones.

Offers a unique look: These sleeve tattoos are different from traditional tattoos and make one’s arm sleeve or calves stand out compared to usual ink designs.

Element of surprise: Sleeve tattoos offer an element of surprise in the sense that one can know how the tattoo will look over time as multiple tattoos accumulate. It is an improvised tattoo, unlike traditional or single-design tattoos.

The sticker sleeve tattoo trend has garnered multiple likes, view counts and videos across social media platforms owing to its unique process, amalgamation of varied tattoos, and convenience.