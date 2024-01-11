What are Coquette tattoos? Meaning and tattoo styles explored

Hailey Bieber has done it again, and this time the thing she has caused to go viral is coquette tattoos. Known to bring forth glazed skin, strawberry makeup, and pastel manicures to beauty enthusiasts, Hailey Bieber started the coquette trend by featuring the ballerina aesthetic on social media.

The coquette aesthetic symbolizes things that are playful, flirty, and romantic and there are hundreds of coquette aesthetic clothes, coquette tattoos, and manicures on the internet for one to explore. Hearts, cherubs, and pearls are also emblematic of the coquette style, in addition to tiny, adorable bows.

Hailey Bieber's minimal coquette ribbon tattoo (Image via Instagram/ @haileybieber)

The newly trending aesthetic is one of the hyper-feminine trends that allows women to embrace romanticism, and empowerment, and flaunt their inner girly energy. Beauty enthusiasts also claim that coquette tattoos are a symbol of self-love and an ode to the vintage American era of summer fashion where the aesthetic played an important role.

Cherubs, Ribbons, Cupid's Arrow, and more: Coquette tattoo styles explored

Cupid’s Arrow

The perfect dainty, minimal, and meaningful coquette tattoo inspo, the Cupid’s arrow is ideal for people who wear their hearts on their sleeves. Inspired by the romantic theme of Valentine’s, one can opt for a micro-sized tattoo of one or two hearts pierced by the cupid’s arrow.

It symbolizes being smitten with love which can be many things including self-love as well.

Ribbon Tattoo

Ribbon tattoos allow one to choose from several variations wherein one can opt for a detailed, flowing ribbon tattoo or get it done in a color of their choice. Additionally, ribbon tattoos also have multiple placement options and signify a woman embracing her femininity. It is also an ode to a form of childhood one likes to take along, given most beauty enthusiasts sported ribbons in their hair.

Fans of Lana Del Rey can choose a variation of the ribbon coquette tattoo right away, for the singer often wears ribbons during concerts and also mentions them in her songs.

Cherubs

Who doesn’t love a baby angel portraying the connection of love between heaven and earth? Just like ribbon tattoos, cherub tattoos have varied designs to choose from be it the classic cherub with a bow and arrow design or a cherub napping on a cloud.

However, these tattoo templates are detailed and might not be the ideal choice for people seeking minimalistic tattoos. A part of the coquette aesthetic, cherub tattoos look cute on almost everyone.

Heart

A symbol of self-love, love for others, or just a dainty tattoo addition, heart tattoos are always trending. This tattoo design is a safe bet for those wanting to get a cute minimal tattoo, yet have a profound meaning.

One can add color variations to the heart tattoos, with the most popular placements comprising the arms and collarbone area. One of the popular coquette variations for the heart tattoo is a bejeweled heart featuring diamond-cut-like designs and the classic minimal, red, dainty heart.

Half Open Shell

Pearls form an important part of the coquette aesthetic and what better than a half-open shell with a pearl to exude the coquette vibe? Also known as a variation of the oyster tattoo, one can go for a minimal and simple outline or a detailed, shaded design of the same.

Some believe the oyster with a pearl tattoo signifies how people open up and showcase the precious pearl that they are while for some it is a visually pleasing tattoo design, especially for people who love the sea.

While coquette hairstyles and manicures are temporary, fans of the aesthetic can add a minimal coquette tattoo to embrace fierce feminity cutely and stylishly.