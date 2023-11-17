Neck tattoos have become a fashion statement. Choosing the perfect body region to get a tattoo entails a great deal of consideration. For some neck tattoos represent an openness to accepting new people and experiences.

And who better to draw inspiration for this amazing tattoo placement than the most beloved superstars in the world? From Rihanna to Ariana Grande, neck tattoos for women span a wide spectrum of styles.

Whether leaning toward something bold or delicate, this listicle gathers inspiration from celebrities to offer the 5 best neck tattoo ideas for women.

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' tattoo to Vanessa Hudgens' 'Butterfly' tattoo: 5 best neck tattoo ideas for women

1) Selena Gomez's 'Rare' tattoo

Selena Gomez celebrated the release of her album Rare by getting a tattoo of the album’s title right below her ear, on her neck. Showcasing this stylish placement in January 2020, Selena Gomez gave her fans and tattoo lovers a new inspiration to get such affirmative tattoos on a place as unique as the neck.

Selena’s tattoo is placed in a spot that her hair can cover, and it is visible with hair movement or when her hair is tied in a ponytail. The tattoo is dainty and slants downward, mimicking the angle of Selena’s earlobe.

2) Sofia Richie’s ‘Clarity’ tattoo

Sofia Richie's 'Clarity' tattoo (Image via stealherstyle.net)

Unlike her sister Nicole, Sofia Richie doesn’t have a lot of tattoos but her ‘Clarity’ tattoo definitely made a big statement. It is placed on the side of her neck with the word clarity written in tiny block letters. The letters of Sofia Richie’s tattoo are spread out, giving a light and dainty look without coming off as gaudy.

3) Vanessa Hudgens’ ‘Butterfly’ tattoo

Vanessa Hudgens' Butterfly tattoo (Image via Getty/ James Devaney)

High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens made a big statement with her blackwork butterfly tattoo placed on the left side of her neck. Placed at the back of her neck, the tattoo is made in thick black ink and its size is prominent. Moreover, the ink of the tattoo features only one color, complementing Vanessa’s petite frame.

One can use the classic butterfly tattoo inspiration as a neck tattoo and add a pop of color to make it more attractive. The design can be concealed with a hair-down hairstyle and can also be flaunted with an updo.

4) Miley Cyrus’ ‘92’ tattoo

Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus has multiple tattoos with a small one on her neck. The singer has a minimal ‘92’ tattoo on the back of her neck in honor of the year she was born. Miley Cyrus showcased her tattoo on Instagram back in 2019 with the caption “Year of the Monkey” with the tattoo featuring medieval lettering to give the tattoo a unique edge.

Miley Cyrus’ tattoo features only the outline without filling the numbers with black ink, hence making for a minimal yet delicate-looking birth-year tattoo idea that one can opt for.

5) Hailey Bieber’s ‘Cross’ and ‘Lover’ tattoo

Hailey Bieber flaunts two neck tattoos with both the tattoos placed on the same side of the neck. The first one is a tiny cross on the left side of her neck representing her faith. It is a unique way of showcasing her religious devotion.

Hailey Bieber’s second tattoo is the word ‘lover’ in cursive script. While Hailey has not yet discussed the explanation behind her tattoo, fans speculate that it is related to Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover.

The above-mentioned neck tattoo ideas for women feature simple, minimal, yet stylish tattoo designs with an array of placements for the neck.