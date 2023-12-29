What is a tattoo repair patch? Everything to know about the Mad Rabbit Tattoo Repair Patches for speedy tattoo healing

An innovative product in the tattoo arena, a tattoo repair patch aids and accelerates the healing process of fresh ink anywhere on the body. If there is anything as challenging as selecting a unique tattoo design, it is ensuring proper care of the tattoo until it completely heals.

While areas such as arms and feet can be taken care of in terms of healing the tattoo and staying away from water or activities that can cause sweating, regions like the neck, shoulders, or the back and chest are covered in clothes and are prone to friction or sweat.

This is when a tattoo repair patch comes in handy, protecting the tattoo from soap, water, or sweat contact and facilitating healing without one having to fret over the smallest things.

One of the best-selling tattoo repair patches in the market is the Mad Rabbit Tattoo Repair Patch, clinically approved to offer pain relief and soothing benefits during the tattoo healing process.

The Mad Rabbit Tattoo Repair Patch is formulated with D-Panthenol and Glycerin

Claimed by Mad Rabbit as “Tattoo Care in Patch Form,” this patch is the first-ever latex-free solution designed to accelerate the healing process of a tattoo when applied instantly after getting inked. Commenting on the innovative patches when they were first launched in mid-2023, Oliver Zak, CEO and co-founder of Mad Rabbit, stated:

“The launch of the Tattoo Healing patch is a true milestone of innovation for Mad Rabbit. When we first started the brand, providing alternatives for tattoo healing was among our main goals."

Oliver continued:

"This product is truly the first of its kind and is poised to significantly change the tattoo healing process.”

Mad Rabbit is an "as seen on Shark Tank" brand, and its tattoo healing patch has received positive reviews online owing to delivering benefits like:

Helping in the recovery of damaged skin

Offers instant soothing and cooling relief

The patches are up to 99.8% UV-resistant

One of the primary advantages of using a tattoo repair patch is ensuring that fresh ink gets the necessary protection for healing, and proper healing reveals a major difference in how the tattoo turns out.

The Mad Rabbit Tatto Repair Patch is a latex-free, three-in-one tattoo repair patch that offers a breathable physical barrier to the tattoo and reduces the burning sensation one experiences for a while after getting inked. The patch is disinfected, which ensures that the tattoo area doesn’t get cross-contaminated, and it can be worn outside as well, given that it offers UV protection.

Mad Rabbit’s Tattoo Repair Patch is formulated with:

D-Panthenol: It soothes itchy and irritated skin and offers nourishing relief to damaged skin

It soothes itchy and irritated skin and offers nourishing relief to damaged skin Glycerin: Prevents the sealed skin from overdrying and locks in natural moisture

Prevents the sealed skin from overdrying and locks in natural moisture Olive Leaf Extract: Reduces inflammation, repairs skin damage, and hydrates the skin

Reduces inflammation, repairs skin damage, and hydrates the skin 3-D Hydrogel Matrix: It is a latex-free gel that allows for other ingredients to fully activate and offers a breathable protective layer to the tattoo

Steps to use Mad Rabbit's Tattoo Repair Patch for protected tattoo healing

The Mad Rabbit website mentions the steps for using the repair patch:

Carefully clean and dry the tattooed area after the new tattoo appointment. Proceed to peel the protective film from the patch and gently attach the patch to the inked area.

Secure the edges of the patch to ensure proper application.

When removing the patch after six to eight hours of application, wet the patch with warm water and make sure it saturates. Remember that moisture plays an important role in removing the patch.

Wait for ten minutes to allow the water to penetrate the patch and loosen it up. Once it loosens up, peel the patch away from the skin.

The Mad Rabbit Tattoo Repair Patch comes in a pack of three patches priced at $25, available on the brand's official website. Each patch can be used for six to eight hours.