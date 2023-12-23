How many tattoos does Post Malone have? Everything we know so far

Anytime one mentions Post Malone, groovy music and face tattoos are the first thing that pop up in the mind. With more than 70 tattoos on his body including at least 14 on his face, Post Malone has been getting inked since his debut single was released.

The singer has multiple tattoos including designs like skulls and guns apart from his daughter’s initials.

However, out of all his inks, the one that reads “Always Tired” on his cheekbones is a fan favorite.

Commenting on why he has multiple tattoos over his face in an interview with GQ, Post Malone stated that he believes he’s ugly, hence the need to get so many tattoos comes from a place of insecurity.

He also said that putting creative tattoos on his face allows him to look at himself and say that he looks cool.

“I’m a ugly-ass motherf—er,” he was quoted as saying by GQ Style in 2020. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Tattoos are the "Sunflower" singer's idea of inducing self-confidence in terms of appearance.

Barbed Wire to Eagle Tattoo: Post Malone's coolest tattoos explored

Post Malone considers his tattoos to be the epitome of a particular time and moment and has no regret over having multiple tattoos on his body. While these tattoos help the singer acquire self-confidence, the tattoos have become a part of his identity as well. They help fans relate a particular, cool characteristic to the "Circles" singer's personality.

Some of Post Malone's coolest tattoos that one can use design inspirations to get inked include:

Eagle and Cow Skull tattoo on the neck:

Malone has a cow skull and two bald eagle tattoos on his neck. The cow skull tattoo covers most of his neck and the singer states there is no significant meaning behind the tattoo except that it looks cool.

While the bald eagle tattoo features a dark eagle on one side of the neck and a lighter one on the other. As per the traditional meaning, the eagle tattoos are a symbol of freedom, power, and courage.

Daughter’s Initials: The DDP tattoo:

One of Malone’s sweetest and most meaningful tattoos is his tribute to his daughter whose name the singer hasn’t revealed. The DDP initials on his forehead in gothic script are a way of keeping his daughter with himself when he’s on tour.

In a GQ interview, Post Malone commented on his DDP tattoo stating:

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now. I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

This tattoo tribute serves as an inspiration to get the initials of a loved one tattooed instead of the entire name. Doing so makes it more personal, cherished and unique.

Lord of the Rings-inspired tattoo:

The primary antagonist from Lord of the Rings is one of Post Malone’s favourite characters which is evident from his Sauron tattoo. The singer believes that he is one of the coolest villains and his most loved character from the LOTR franchise.

With multiple sci-fi and other genre franchises out there, one can get their favourite characters tattooed just like Malone. It is most often an ode to the character people relate to.

Barbed Wire tattoo:

Malone's Barbed Wire tattoo (Image via Filmmagic)

Malone has a barbed wire tattoo on his hairline that doesn’t have a significant meaning but looks unique and cool. Similarly, he has a small heart tattoo near his forehead and a Cartier love bangle tattoo on his index finger. Such small tattoos often enhance one’s appearance and are a safe bet before trying something humongous and elaborate.

The "Go Flex" singer's list of tattoos is quite elaborate with tattoos like the Playboy symbol, a sword, snakes, Medussa, and gun-like tattoos all over his body.

One of the most unique tattoos he sports is one of his knuckles featuring artists like John Lennon, George Harrison, and Elvis.