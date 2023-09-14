'Forgot your top sweetie': Fans slam Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker for racy outfit

Alabama Barker, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, catapulted into the realm of fame at an incredibly young age, thanks to her early appearance on the reality TV series Meet The Barkers back in 2005. Although the show only ran for two seasons, the public has closely watched Alabama's journey from infancy to becoming a social media sensation over the years.

However, Alabama recently became the center of some serious backlash due to a bold photo she shared on her Instagram account, @alabamaluellabarker. Her choice of attire has sparked intense controversy, resulting in a flood of critical comments.

One of the comments read:

"Forgot your top sweetie."

People have been candidly critiquing her choice of clothes, character, and even Travis' parenting methods. Netizens did not hold back from taking digs at the father-daughter duo, going as far as mentioning that Alabama lives with her father because he enables her bizarre life choices.

Alabama Barker's bold attire faces major backlash on Instagram

Alabama Luella Barker is a multifaceted personality, encompassing roles as a singer, TV personality, and social media star. Born to renowned parents Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, she primarily resides in Calabasas, California, where she shares a close bond with her father. It's worth noting that Alabama also enjoys a warm relationship with her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The discussion about the attire stems from a single picture that Alabama posted in a lacey bralette-style top. It was deemed by many as inappropriate attire for a 17-year-old, especially when shared with her 1.3 million followers. While most comments praised her beauty, confidence, and style, some expressed differently, as seen in the following comments picked from Alabama's post:

Some of the backlash Alabama Barker received for her outfit in her latest Instagram upload (@alabamaluellabarker/ Instagram)

Another user @dexterity.fitness commented:

"Okay, what 17 year old walks around like this? I’m sorry. You’re still a child."

While another user @juliero664 thought Alabama was under the Kardashian effect:

"This girl wants to be Kylie so bad..."

Some people praised Alabama Barker's look. (Image via Instagram @alabamaluellabarker)

The initial comments on her outfit not being age-appropriate quickly shifted to a harsh critique of 17-year-old Alabama Barker's character, drawing unfavorable comparisons to a certain controversial profession:

User @barbbshan wrote:

"Why are dressed like a h**k*r? You have natural beauty, don't hide under all that gunk...just sayin."

Another user @kattikatterina went as far as to write:

"If you're going to dress like a baby h**k*r at least dress like an expensive one"

One of the comments from @ericm2491 could be considered the most controversial:

"Damn @travisbarker let her minor daughter get implants that's why she don't live with her mom cause travis let's her do whatever she wants to"

However, amidst the criticism, a wave of praise and support also surfaced. Some also defended Alabama Barker and emphasized her right to make choices as a minor, especially when they do not impact others.

This reflects the diverse nature of public opinion in social media, where responses to one's actions can be critical and supportive. The best Alabama Barker or anyone else can do is themselves and do so unapologetically.