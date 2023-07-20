“He’s not the person”: Celebrity Big Brother alum Shanna Moakler opens up about her ex Travis Barker and her dislike for the Kardashians

Shanna Moakler, Celebrity Big Brother alum and former wife of Travis Barker, recently opened up about her feelings regarding the Kardashians. She also reflected on her past relationship with the Blink-182 drummer.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker's relationship was filled with custody battles, cheating accusations, and more before they called it quits in 2006 and finally getting divorced in 2008.

In a Page Six interview, she discussed how she felt about Kourtney Kardashian Barker and delved into her personal reasons for disliking the whole family. She also reflected on how Travis had changed as a person over time. Notably, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, following their wedding on May 22, 2022.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Moakler said:

"He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now. I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on ‘Meet The Barkers.'"

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker had an on-off relationship

On Monday, July 17, 2023, Shanna Moakler quite publicly once again voiced her dislike toward the Kardashian family, citing that she "has her own personal reasons." While keeping her reasons private, she expressed a more pragmatic perspective She stated that as long as the Kardashian family was good to her kids, she was content with it.

However, she recently took a swing at Travis Barker's current wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by exclaiming the eldest Kardashian sister " [posts more social media pictures] of my kids [than] her own," on her Instagram page.

This wasn't the first time Shanna has voiced her dislike for Kortney and the Kardashian family. The Miss Teen USA winner, who shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Travis, has previously accused The Kardashians star of "destroying" her family in 2021. In an interview with TMZ, she stated,

"My family is broken because of this family, and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me."

When asked by the publication if she had anything to say to Kourtney, she added:

"Thanks for destroying my family."

However, with Travis and Kourtney expecting their first child together, Shanna seems to have found a more positive outlook toward their relationship. She expressed excitement for them and even wished them well, saying, "Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2004, marking the beginning of their four-year marriage. During their time together, the couple's life was closely documented in the MTV reality show, Meet The Barkers, which provided an intimate glimpse into their rocky relationship.

However, their marriage eventually came to an end, and they finalized their divorce in 2008, after being in an on-and-off relationship for two years between the time of their split and the official divorce.

This isn't the first time Shanna Moakler has butted heads with one of Travis's love interests. After Travis Barker filed for divorce from the latter in August 2006, he started dating the iconic Paris Hilton, which, soon after, led to a heated conversation between Hilton and Moakler when the two ran into each other at a club in Hollywood.

The accidental meetup led to the use of "the most vile of language" and even physical altercations were at play until the duo filed police reports.