Is Kourtney Kardashian having a boy? Netizens elated as couple reveals baby's s*x one week after pregnancy announcement

Just a week after Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy, she and her husband, Travis Barker, revealed that the duo's first child together is a boy. While the pregnancy announcement was made in Los Angeles during a Blink-182 concert, the couple announced that they are having a boy through an Instagram video, where Kourtney Kardashian was seen sitting on Travis' lap.

As soon as the couple kissed, Travis began playing the drums, and blue confetti and strings shot into the air. Just then, someone in the background could be heard saying, "I knew it."

While fans were already over the moon after hearing the news of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy, the gender reveal has left them even more elated. Many even took to social media to express their happiness for the couple.

Congratulations flood in as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announce they are having a baby boy

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their “It’s a boy” moment with the masses, social media users were left elated and happy for the couple. Many commented under the video uploaded by Kourtney and congratulated the parents:

Social media users express happiness as the couple announced the gender of the baby just a week after announcing pregnancy: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

While this is the first baby for Kourtney and Travis together, they have kids of their own from previous relationships. Kardashian has 3 kids, Mason (13) Penelope (10), and Reign (8) with her ex, Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis Barker too has two kids with Shanna Moakler, his ex-wife. They are Landon (19) and Alabama (10).

Kourtney revealed that she is pregnant in the Blink-182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her pregnancy to her followers by holding a “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT” sign from the crowd as she stood at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

She also shared her bump update through social media, in a picture where the reality star can be seen donning a green bikini.

While the couple has not revealed their due date yet, they did make their pregnancy journey public a few times in Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kourtney revealed how they are trying to conceive through many fertility methods like IVF.

The couple started dating in 2021 and eventually tied the knot in May 2022.

