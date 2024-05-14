"I think about the good times"— Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks about mother Dee Dee Blanchard in Mother's Day post

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently reflected on the “good times” she had with her late mother, Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blanchard, on Mother's Day and thanked the other mother figures, she has met in her life.

Rose's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn killed Dee Dee back in 2015, in a plot involving Blanchard because of her mother's Munchausen by proxy disease and their complicated relationship.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, she posted an eight-minute and 38-second video on TikTok. Rose said—

"It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother's Day and what I choose to feel on Mother's Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person."

Rose was convicted of the second-degree murder of her late mother in Springfield, Missouri. At the end of December 2023, she was granted her release from prison after serving eight of her ten years.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was born on July 27, 1991, in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, United States to Clauddine Blanchard and Rod Blanchard. She was the subject of her mother's Munchausen syndrome by proxy disorder.

It is known as a psychological disorder in which parents make up diseases or make their child appear sick causing real symptoms to appear, according to the National Library of Medicine. Gypsy Rose began her TikTok video on Sunday by saying—

"Today is Mother's Day, and I wanted to make a video basically celebrating the really strong and wonderful women that I have in my life that have been mother figures to me over the last eight and a half years. I first one to start off by saying I did turn off the comments to this video because I don't want to hear any negative bullh*t."

During her childhood and teenage years, Gypsy Rose underwent several medical procedures including eye and salivary gland surgeries. Dee Dee had also claimed Blanchard required a wheelchair and feeding tube.

Dee Dee was stabbed to death by Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas. Rose remembered the good in her mother in the video saying—

"I choose to remember her for the good that was in her heart that I truly believe was there. I have been working for years on forgiveness, and I hope that she is in heaven, and I hope that to some degree I make her proud of at least some of the achievements that I've made in my life in growing up and standing on my own two feet, learning through experiences."

Gypsy Rose then asked the audience if in heaven "all mental afflictions, all physical afflictions are gone" or not, and claimed that God "makes you perfect in heaven". Rose then explained that she still had many regrets, however added that she would pray for her mother and would remember "the good that was inside of her."

She also mentioned other motherly figures in her life including her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, calling her an "incredible, kick*ss woman." She also shouted out to a family friend, "Aunt Vickie" and her current boyfriend Ken Urker's mother, Raina Williams.

Gypsy Rose got out of prison in December 2023 and went on to tell her story in several movies, TV shows, & documentary adaptations including, The Act, Mommy Dead and Dearest, Gypsy's Revenge, and more.

