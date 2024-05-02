Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Release date, what to expect and more

The highly-anticipated crime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is all set to release on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime. The docuseries features Gypsy Rose Blanchard, released recently after a 10-year- prison sentence. She was serving for a second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will share the story of Rose after her prison release. Since her release from prison in December 2023, she has started to lead a normal life with her estranged husband. The docuseries will cover Gypsy’s time with her family, upcoming nose surgery, and how she has been getting death threats since her release.

Lifetime just released the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up trailer, letting viewers see a glimpse of the upcoming docuseries. The trailer begins with Gypsy saying:

“You know my story. Now let’s see what I do with my life.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Release date

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will be released this summer on June 3 at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time June 3 6 pm



Eastern Time June 3 9 pm



Greenwich Mean Time June 4 1 am

Central European Time June 4 3 am

Indian Standard Time June 4 6:30 am



Premiering on Lifetime, the docuseries will feature eight parts and is expected to share various incidents related to Gypsy Rose since her prison days are behind her.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: What to expect and more

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up started filming after Gypsy was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center, Missouri in 2023. She was behind bars for murdering her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, which dates back to 2015. In 2018, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty.

In the trailer, the 32-year-old shares:

“This time that I’m having with my family. This is what I’ve been looking forward to.”

The docuseries will also feature her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. They got married while she was in prison and are now on the brink of getting a divorce, as she officially filed for divorce in April 2024.

Talking about her divorce, Rose reveals in the trailer:

“I just don’t know if I’m going to be happy in this marriage. Eventually, I’m going to want a divorce.”

Lifetime’s official synopsis for the docuseries reads:

“The series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy’s new life on the outside. From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships while facing her past, including the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, and Gypsy’s own notoriety and fame."

It further continues:

"In this delayed-coming-of-age story, Gypsy must reconcile the pop-culture, celebrity version of herself while trying to forge her brand-new identity in a “normal” world as wife, sister, daughter and most of all – a free woman.”

Other docuseries on Gypsy Rose

Gypsy’s debut Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, premiered on 5th January, right after she was released. The series contains the heart-wrenching story of abuse, her mother’s murder, and follows her life behind bars. Throughout the series, she also revealed how being the victim of Munchausen Syndrome has affected her life.

There are a few other documentaries based on Rose’s life for the viewers who don't already know. In 2017, HBO released a documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest. It showcases Rose’s life with her mother, and how she eventually killed her mother. On March 20, 2019, Hulu also released a limited series, The Act, starring Joey King as Rose and Patricia Arquette as her mother.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will premiere on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.