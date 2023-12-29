How long was Gypsy Rose Blanchard is prison? Deedee Blanchard's daughter shares 'selfie of freedom' after getting out on parole

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on December 29 after serving seven years for killing her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy, in 2016, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after confessing that she convinced her boyfriend to stab her abusive mother in her sleep.

Her boyfriend at that time, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving a life sentence for the first-hand murder.

Gypsy took to Instagram to share a selfie after her release from prison. In the photo, she can be seen unpacking in the bedroom with her suitcase on the floor. The post was captioned with, "First selfie of freedom."

While planning for life after prison, Gypsy revealed that she's looking forward to uniting with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson. Ryan revealed to People:

"I am from Louisiana and Gypsy loves my gumbo, so I plan on making a big gumbo for everybody. That's what she wants."

Gypsy also revealed that Ryan had started writing to her during the pandemic.

What happened between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard garnered national attention as attorneys discovered that she was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It is a rare syndrome where a caregiver secures their child's attention by faking, inducing or exaggering an illness.

Dee Dee was found to have convinced people around her, including doctors, that Gypsy was suffering from leukemia and muscular dystrophy, among other ailments.

Expand Tweet

As a result of her mother's claims, Blanchard was prescribed several medications, including eye surgery and surgery to remove her salivary glands. Her mother also claimed that she needed a wheelchair and a feeding tube.

Dee Dee claimed that she and her daughter were hit by Hurricane Katrina to explain Gypsy's medical history.

In an exclusive with People post her release, Gypsy revealed:

"I would voice concerns, being like, I really don't feel like I need this and she would get really, really upset with me and start manipulating me."

Expand Tweet

Gypsy also revealed that her mother wouldn't allow her to speak during doctor visits and told her that the police would never believe her story if she escaped.

"I was very sheltered. I was limited in what I could watch and the exposure I had to other kids. What I knew of the outside world was only in Disney movies and those don't talk about warning signs of bad parents."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also called her mother, a "sick woman." She added that she didn't deserve being killed, but instead should have been in prison for criminal behavior.

Gypsy will be able to tell her story in detail in Lifetime's new docuseries, The Prison of Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which will be premiering on January 5, 2024.