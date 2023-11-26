Is The Act on Hulu based on a true story? Gypsy Rose's condition, reality, and jail time explored

The Act on Hulu is based on the chilling true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee, but it handles the narrative a bit differently. In the series, Gypsy is trying to get away from her controlling mom. She wants to be on her own but things get crazy and someone ends up dead. It is inspired by disturbing real-life events that have plagued the nation, prompting a nuanced exploration of the boundaries between fiction and reality.

Even though the whole country heard about it from a BuzzFeed article in 2016 and an HBO documentary in 2017, The Act leaves out some important stuff that made the true story super complicated. As Dee Dee lies and tricks everyone into thinking Gypsy has all these serious medical issues, The Act shows how different it is from what actually happened to Gypsy.

Is The Act a true story?

Yes, The Act is based on a true story about Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mom, Dee Dee. This Hulu miniseries got nominated for an Emmy and it's all about the messed up murder of Dee Dee. She got brutally stabbed to death in June 2015, and the killer was none other than Gypsy Rose herself.

Patricia Arquette plays the sneaky Dee Dee, while Joey King brings Gypsy Rose to the screen. Gypsy's squeaky voice, which is really highlighted in The Act, adds a creepy vibe to the story, showing just how much her mom lied to her.

Time Magazine says Dee Dee's long list of made-up health conditions, like epilepsy, sleep apnea, eye problems, muscular dystrophy, and chromosomal disorders, set the stage for this intense story.

Who is Gypsy Rose?

The mother and daughter in real life (Image is a personal photo)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard became well-known for her part in killing her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. In 2016, Gypsy got slapped with a 10-year prison sentence for what she did, but luckily the Missouri Department of Corrections decided to cut her some slack and let her out three years early. Gypsy is scheduled to come out on December 28, 2023.

In a new docuseries, as reported by People, Gypsy speaks up about her experiences, shedding light on the conflicting emotions of finding freedom even while confined. Mamamia reports that experts say that Dee Dee's actions were caused by Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

How long did Gypsy Rose get in jail?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got a 10-year jail term for killing her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, in 2015. She was just granted parole in September 2023 and will be out on December 28, 2023, after serving 85% of her original sentence. Originally, she was supposed to be released in 2026, but getting parole two years earlier in 2024 was a big deal in her legal battle.

Is Gypsy Rose suing Hulu?

The on-screen version of the duo (Image via Hulu)

In 2019, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her family were thinking about suing Hulu because of how they showed her life in The Act. The show was based on what really happened to her, but it made her feel like things weren't fair and that the people in charge didn't act professionally.

She said they used her name and story without asking her. Blanchard thought the storyline was all wrong and didn't like how The Act made her look like a sex addict, which made her even more upset. Her stepmom confirmed that the whole family, along with a business partner, were thinking about taking legal action.

They were so mad that they even sent Hulu a certified letter, but it got sent back without being opened, making the situation even more intense.

The Act on Hulu tells a made-up story that draws inspiration from the real-life and disturbing tale of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Dee Dee Blanchard.