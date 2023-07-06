“The court considers this the worst of the offense”: Gerson Fuentes sentenced to life in prison for violating a 10-year-old Ohio girl

28-year-old Gerson Fuentes, who was accused of r*ping a 10-year-old Ohio girl, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Fuentes pleaded guilty to two counts of r*pe in court on Wednesday, July 5. The case gained national attention when the victim had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion done after Gerson Fuentes impregnated her.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the r*pe of a minor. Readers’ discretion is advised.

However, Fuentes received a plea deal for confessing his crimes, under which he can seek parole after serving 25-30 years behind bars. According to Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch, the victim’s family “begged” for the lower punishment for Gerson Fuentes.

The judge further stated that such a request from the victim’s family was a “very hard pill for this court to swallow.” She further said:

“...The court considers this the worst of the offense.”

According to the victim’s mother, Gerson Fuentes did not r*pe her daughter. However, the DNA of the aborted fetus matched him. After his sentence, Fuentes has chances to be deported and also has to be registered as a Tier III s*x offender.

Gerson Fuentes has been sentenced to the lower punishment where he can seek parole after serving some years in jail

A Guatemalan national, Gerson Fuentes was accused of r*ping and impregnating a minor girl. He currently faces a sentence of life imprisonment with chances of seeking parole after serving 25 to 30 years in prison. The lower sentence was requested by the victim’s family, as the mother kept saying that Gerson wasn’t the culprit and that her daughter was fine. Judge Julie Lynch said:

“Anyone who's ever been in this courtroom for the last 20 years knows how this court feels about these babies, young people, being violated. However, today, by the request of the family, this court will be sentencing without comment and everyone knows how hard that's going to be.”

The maximum sentence for Gerson would be life imprisonment without chances of parole. According to authorities, the convicted man has been identified as the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. Gerson’s defense lawyer, Zachary Olah, claimed that his client had confessed to two s*xual assaults to the cops and had also cooperated with the authorities since the beginning.

The victim went to another state to get an abortion

When the entire nation was debating over abortion laws, especially after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the victim’s actions of going to Indiana for an abortion gained attention. According to Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Daniel Lenert, the victim went to a doctor on June 22, 2022, after she complained of fatigue. She later took a pregnancy test, which came back positive.

Gerson was reportedly the boyfriend of the victim's mother, (Image via LiberalNavySeal/Twitter)

Additionally, Lenert said that she was taken to the Center for Family Safety and Healing at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for a forensic test. However, she did not reveal who harassed her. She was about six weeks pregnant, and the prosecutor claimed that she was likely assaulted around May 12, 2022. A DNA test was further conducted, confirming Gerson Fuentes to be the father.

President Biden spoke about the tragic icnident and said:

"She was forced to have to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the pregnancy and maybe save her life. Ten years old — 10 years old! — r*ped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, was forced to travel to another state.”

The victim's abortion was reportedly conducted by Indiana doctor Caitlin Bernard. However, Bernard was accused of violating privacy laws after she spoke to reporters regarding the girl's abortion, few days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state Medical Licensing Board voted for the same as well.

