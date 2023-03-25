Great Expectations on Hulu: Who plays Pip?

Hulu's Great Expectations is a highly anticipated period drama series that is all set to make its arrival with its first two episodes on Sunday, March 26.

The series has been gleaned from the much-celebrated English author Charles Dickens' famous novel of the same name. Steven Knight has acted as the writer for the series, while Samira Radsi and Brady Hood have served as directors.

The official synopsis for Great Expectations, given by Hulu, reads as:

"Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater life, until a twist of fate and a mysterious benefactor opens a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip must weigh the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be."

Promising English actor Fionn Whitehead will be seen playing the lead role of Pip in the upcoming limited six-part drama series.

Learn all about the filmography of Fionn Whitehead, the actor who plays Pip in Hulu's Great Expectations

Fionn Whitehead, who portrays Pip in the new Hulu miniseries, is a 25-year-old English actor who stepped into the world of acting with his role as the titular character in the 2016 miniseries Him.

However, the actor first came into the spotlight after portraying the pivotal character Tommy in the critically acclaimed 2017 movie Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan. For his this role, the actor was nominated for the prestigious 23rd Empire Awards.

A still of Fionn Whitehead with co-star Shalom Brune-Franklin in Great Expectations (Image Via IMDb)

Apart from that, Whitehead is also well-known for his portrayal of the character Adam Henry in the 2017 movie The Children Act, Stefan Butler in the 2018 movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Paul in the 2019 movie Port Authority, Jackie Bunton in the 2020 movie The Duke, and Matt in another 2020 movie, Don't Tell a Soul.

The actor's most recent role is Branwell Brontë in the 2022 movie Emily, based on the inspiring life story of the author Emily Brontë, also starring Sex Education actress Emma Mackey. For the role of Branwell Brontë, Whitehead was nominated for the British Independent Film Awards' in the 'Best Supporting Performance' category.

Fionn Whitehead has also been a part of a few other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Queers, Roads, Inside No. 9, and Voyagers.

More details about the new upcoming miniseries

Apart from Whitehead, the intriguing cast list for Great Expectations also includes:

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham

Ashley Thomas as Jaggers

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella

Johnny Harris as Magwitch

Hayley Squires as Sara

Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson

Owen McDonnell as Joe

Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechook

The upcoming limited series will have a total of six episodes, each running approximately 48 minutes long. After debuting with the first two episodes this Sunday, March 26, new episodes will arrive on Hulu on a weekly basis. A list of the release dates for all six episodes of the series is given below:

Episode 1 - March 26, 2023

Episode 2 - March 26, 2023

Episode 3 - April 2, 2023

Episode 4 - April 9, 2023

Episode 5 - April 16, 2023

Episode 6 - April 23, 2023

Catch episodes 1 and 2 of Great Expectations, arriving on March 26, exclusively on Hulu.

