Hulu's upcoming true crime docuseries Killing County is all set to premiere this Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12.01 am ET. The documentary investigates the mysterious murders in California's Bakersfield town. It begins with an inquiry into the 2013 shooting of Jorge Ramirez, who worked as an informant for the Bakersfield Police Department.

Helmed by Colin Kaepernick and ABC News Studios, the show is divided into three episodes for the first season. It will be narrated by American actor André Holland, who is best known as Kevin in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight (2016).

Colin Kaepernick is the executive producer for Killing County and claims that it is one of the "most powerful projects" he has been associated with. Previously a football quarterback, he is now seen engaging in civil activism. He also won an Emmy award for a Nike advertisement back in 2018.

Killing County will cover topics such as the high homicide rate in Bakersfield town, its dysfunctional police, and the experiences of grieving families

What to expect from Killing County

Lourin Hubbard @LourinHubbard twitter.com/AdamParkhomenk… Adam Parkhomenko @AdamParkhomenko Holy shit Colin Kaepernick exposing Kevin McCarthy is everything Holy shit Colin Kaepernick exposing Kevin McCarthy is everything https://t.co/DtRuk6ZwgL Growing up in Bakersfield as a black boy there was a quiet understanding that a “routine traffic stop” could lead to your death. I survived #KillingCounty Growing up in Bakersfield as a black boy there was a quiet understanding that a “routine traffic stop” could lead to your death. I survived #KillingCounty twitter.com/AdamParkhomenk…

With Killing County, director Michaela Dowd delves into the Ramirez family's struggle to seek the truth behind the killing of their family member. However, as the plot progresses, many more victims of the ruthless system in Bakersfield come to the forefront. Moreover, Ramirez family's unearthing of the mysterious murder further exposes the ugly reality of corruption in the Californian town.

Viewers can thus expect the series to have an intense plot full of alarming twists. At the same time, one may witness the relentless spirit of the families of the victims and how they stood against the brutality of giant forces.

As per Hulu's website, the official synopsis of Killing County states:

"In Bakersfield, deep in California's heartland, things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town."

The description further reads:

"It's a story of twists and turns, corruption and cover up. Who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?"

The trailer of Killing County

In the two-minute and twenty-four-second long trailer of Killing County, viewers learn that the town of Bakersfield is among those with the highest number of police executions.

In the trailer, while sharing about her experience, a woman says:

"I knew the homicide rate in Bakersfield was high but I didn’t really know what that meant until I got here.”

While that alone speaks volumes about the events of the town, the documentary also gives tribute to the resilient family members of the victims. They not only pleaded for justice to their lost ones but also called the spade a spade against the Bakerfields Police Department.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7



The highest homicide rate



The most crime.



The most police executions.



Welcome to Killing County. A true crime thriller we made set in Kevin McCarthy’s district.The highest homicide rateThe most crime.The most police executions.Welcome to Killing County. A true crime thriller we made set in Kevin McCarthy’s district. The highest homicide rate ✅ The most crime. ✅ The most police executions. ✅ Welcome to Killing County. https://t.co/qKxl7i5dfn

In the documentary trailer, one activist gets emotional and shares their thoughts on joining in the protest, saying:

"F*** this I am calling the cops on cops!"

While the focus of the docuseries is to project the struggles of the victims and their families, it also claims that there is something more than just a couple of bad officers in the force. It frames BPD police officers guilty of torture, corruption, and drug peddling.

At the same time, the series also gives space for police officers to talk about their past excesses. One of them even confesses to his mistakes when he admits that he went overboard in punishing:

"I did not bend the rules, I crossed the line"

Mark @Mark31145946 Can’t wait to see Colin Kapernick’s documentary “Killing County” Kevin McCarthy’s district which includes Bakersfield. Law and order? Can’t wait to see Colin Kapernick’s documentary “Killing County” Kevin McCarthy’s district which includes Bakersfield. Law and order?

The undeterred search for truth by families packs this crime thriller with emotions. Although the project primarily began as an investigation, by the end, it set out to pay tribute to the peoples' movement against police brutality, which a victim's relative daringly sums up by stating:

"Who matches these people? Well guess what, they met their match."

Killing County will start streaming this Friday at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

