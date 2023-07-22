Is Hulu’s The Hardy Boys ending with season 3? Details explored 

Canadian live-action children's mystery series The Hardy Boys is all set to make its return with a brand new season on Wednesday, July 26, exclusively on Hulu. However, the news comes as a bit bittersweet for the show's followers as the upcoming third season will be the final installment of the Hulu series.

The series has been gleaned from renowned children's author Edward Stratemeyer's highly celebrated book series of the same name. Jason Stone and Steve Cochrane have developed the series, which has gained a lot of popularity over the previous two seasons due to its enticing and suspenseful plotlines.

Ever since the official trailer for the series' third season was dropped by Hulu, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming final season of The Hardy Boys has in store for them.

The Hardy Boys season 3 will have a total of 8 episodes

What to expect from the brand new season 3 of The Hardy Boys?

Scheduled to be released on July 26, the highly anticipated third and final season of the Hulu series will have eight episodes in total, which will each be approximately one hour long. Chris Pozzebon, Laura Seaton, Madeleine Lambur, and Ramona Barckert have written the upcoming season, while the episodes have been directed by Jason Stone, Melanie Orr, and Felipe Rodriguez.

A list for all eight episodes is given below:

Episode 1 - A Strange Inheritance

- A Strange Inheritance Episode 2 - A Vanishing Act

- A Vanishing Act Episode 3 - A Promise of Trouble

- A Promise of Trouble Episode 4 - The Crash

- The Crash Episode 5 - Revelation

- Revelation Episode 6 - The Spider's Nest

- The Spider's Nest Episode 7 - At The Old House

- At The Old House Episode 8 - A Wild Ride

The final season will begin right where the second season ended. At the very end of the previous season, the audience saw Frank's body being possessed by Gloria's father and he was asking Gloria about the all-important scrolls at the hospital. However, season 2 ended with Gloria meeting her unfortunate demise before she could tell anything about the scroll.

The new season will put its main focus on the scroll again. The boys and their associates will be seen digging up more dark conspiracies and secrets. Viewers will also witness them completing their great-grandfather's map so that they can unravel an extremely powerful relic before someone with evil intention get their hands on it.

Who are on the cast list for the show's final season?

Bailee Madison @BaileeMadison Just two Hardy Boys and a new member to the team hanging out.. @TheHardyBoysTV @hulu season 3 is on it’s wayyyyy pic.twitter.com/TJcLklvQTT

The returning main cast members for The Hardy Boys season 3 include:

Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy

Keana Lyn Bastidas as Callie Shaw

Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy

Linda Thorson as Gloria Estabrook

Adam Swain as Chet Morton

Bea Santos as Aunt Trudy

Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen

Riley O'Donnell as Elizabeth "Biff" Hooper

Atticus Mitchell as JB Cox

Sadie Munroe as Lucy

Mark Sparks as Nigel

Marvin Kaye as Sergei Nabokov

Laara Sadiq as Kanika Khan

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor Bailee Madison will also be seen joining the cast of the Hulu series as a new cast member in season 3. She will be playing the role of Drew Darrow.

Catch the third and final season of The Hardy Boys, which will debut on Hulu on July 26, 2023.