"OUTRAGEOUS!": Why are fans disappointed with The Kardashians winning Best Docu-Reality Series at MTV Movie Awards 2023?

Hulu’s The Kardashians was amongst the reality docuseries nominated for MTV Movie Awards Best Docu-Reality Series category in 2023. Fans voted for the Kardashian-Jenner clan to take home the win but not everyone was in favor of the results. While Kris, Kim, and other members of the family took to social media to thank the fans for voting for them, the masses also took to the platform to criticize their win.

They stated that there was no way that the decision was fair and blamed Kris Jenner, the “mom-ager” for not playing fair and called the win “outrageous.”

Sisi @Saraiii_H @KrisJenner WHY DONT YOU EVER LIKE TO PLAY A FAIR GAME. THERE IS NO WAY #TheKardashians WON OVER #VanderpumpRules OUTRAGEOUS! THE KARDASHIANS ARE BORING! #MTVAwards @KrisJenner WHY DONT YOU EVER LIKE TO PLAY A FAIR GAME. THERE IS NO WAY #TheKardashians WON OVER #VanderpumpRules OUTRAGEOUS! THE KARDASHIANS ARE BORING! #MTVAwards

Fans even said that there was no way that the Hulu series could have won over Vanderpump Rules, which has been seeing quite a lot of drama recently. Another name fans suggested could have won was MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Fans react to The Kardashians winning Best Docu-Reality Series

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 aired on Sunday, May 7, 2023. While the event was initially supposed to be live, many celebrities who were set to attend the event pulled out due to the Writers Guild of America Strike. This also included the show's host Drew Barrymore. The show, however, went on without a red carpet or a host and crowned the winners during a broadcast.

One of the 19 categories set to honor the celebrities that spend countless hours entertaining the masses was the Best Docu-Series Reality Series category. It had five reality shows - Jersey Shore Family Vacation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Vanderpump Rules, and The Kardashians. The last one was eventually crowned the winner.

When the results were announced, fans were not pleased with what they saw and several fans noted that the show's ratings have dropped. They said that there is no way they came on top considering the engagement some of the other nominated shows brought in the past year. Fans added that it doesn’t feel right and that the win is a joke and also added that the show is scripted and called the votes fake.

They also stated that fans are not picking winners because if they did, there’s no way that the show would have beaten Jersey Shore Family Vacation. They mentioned Sammi Giancola’s much-talked-about return to the show.

Fans also mentioned Tom Sandoval cheating on long-term girlfriend Ariana, with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel. They said that it’s hard to believe that The Kardashians “had a bigger impact in conversations with these two.”

They called the show a “snooze fest” and added that a boring episode of Love & Hip Hop will always be better than The Kardashians and that the award show this year is “so weak.” Some mentioned that RuPaul’s Drag Race should’ve won instead.

Sarah 💋 @SarahhVegas I’m sorry, but how did the Kardashians win over Vanderpump rules on fav doc- reality series? That show is a snooze fest #MTVAwards I’m sorry, but how did the Kardashians win over Vanderpump rules on fav doc- reality series? That show is a snooze fest #MTVAwards

MOTHER CREEP 👑 @LipstickBandit8 A boring episode of Love & Hip Hop will always be better than Keeping up with the Kardashians 🙄 #MTVAwards A boring episode of Love & Hip Hop will always be better than Keeping up with the Kardashians 🙄 #MTVAwards https://t.co/vS4UyQiNuO

Spoon DogG @GgoDnoopS So the MTV awards are so weak this year they are just showing clips from previous award shows. Also not having 90 day Fiancee nominated for reality is a joke. Then you give it to the Kardashians and they didn't even show up to accept So the MTV awards are so weak this year they are just showing clips from previous award shows. Also not having 90 day Fiancee nominated for reality is a joke. Then you give it to the Kardashians and they didn't even show up to accept

While the cast of the show took to Twitter to thank fans for voting for them, some fans believe that the decision wasn’t fair and wondered if it was a paid win as well.

The Kardashians season 3 coming soon

The upcoming season of the Kardashian-Jenner show is set to return to Hulu this month. The trailer for season 3 dropped recently and promised a lot of drama, especially between Kim and Kourtney.

During the trailer, Kourtney claimed that her sister used her wedding as a business opportunity. Kim was also seen addressing her divorce from Kanye West while Khloe was seen dealing with Melanoma.

The Kardashians is set to return to Hulu on May 25, 2023.

