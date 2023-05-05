Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 finale release date, air time and plot

On May 4th, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 will release episode 15. More drama awaits as the sudden engagement of Angelina puts her and Jenni in a very awkward position in this week's episode. Apparently, Jenni is not happy about their surprise engagement, according to Angelina.

A lot of that has been carried over since the beginning of the season and will be revealed in this upcoming episode of the show. Fans can also expect some feuds between cast members. This is what is mentioned in the synopsis of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 15:

“The aftermath of Angelina's surprise engagement leaves her and Jenni at odds; Mike The Mediation steps in, but it backfires.”

A look at what fans can expect from the upcoming season 6 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Episode 15 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is titled "The Hangover". Plenty of confessions, drama, and feuds are expected to play out. To give fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the show's upcoming finale episode, some clips were shared on social media before the episode was released.

This episode may be a turning point in Angelina and Jenni's relationship, as things have become tense between them day by day. In the previous episode, Vinny Tortorella proposed to his one-month girlfriend Angelina in front of all the cast members. While everyone was surprised, Angelina cried and said, "100 Times Over, Yes!"

It was a surprising move because the couple didn't even want to label their relationship previously. After Angelina Pivarnick's response to Vinny Tortorella's engagement proposal, Jenni was left "speechless."

Aside from this, Jenni "JWoww" Farley also believes Angelina isn't serious about her relationship with Vinny Tortorella, and that Angelina got involved with him because Vinny Tortorella flirted with her two months before he proposed.

Afterward, Jenni "JWoww" Farley even tried to convince Angelina that whatever she is doing is wrong. In response, Angelina mentioned that she and Vinny spent every day together for the previous month, and Angelina is sure that their relationship is going well.

After that, Jenni "JWoww" Farley even mentioned that Angelina knew her ex-husband Chris Larangeira for six years, but it did not work out. According to the synopsis for episode 15:

“The roommates are shocked when Vinny's birthday party unexpectedly turns into Angelina's engagement party. But what's even more unexpected is what happens after Angelina says yes.”

The upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may feature a tense moment between multiple cast members.

Here are more details about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The show premiered in 2018, as it is based on the reality TV series Jersey Shore that began in 2009 and ended in 2012. As of now, six seasons have been released, being filmed in different locations including New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Santa Barbara.

The show's cast includes Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino. According to the show's synopsis:

“The cast of Jersey Shore vow to vacation together. Five years, five kids, and three marriages on, the gang gathers to vacation in a swanky Miami house.”

Watch the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode on May 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

